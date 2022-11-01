Recall issued for delicious cookies that already caused one allergic reaction

Certain Tiramisu Twist Cookies from Daiso are part of a new recall related to allergens. The product contains traces of almonds and hazelnuts, two types of tree nuts that are responsible for frequent allergic reactions. But the product package does not mention the ingredients. As a result, people who are sensitive or allergic to tree nuts, especially almonds and hazelnuts, can experience unexpected adverse reactions that can even be fatal in severe cases.

Daiso recalled its Tiramisu Twist Cookies after at least one person experienced an allergic reaction after eating them.

Daiso Tiramisu Twist Cookies recall

The company issued the recall this week and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the announcement at this link.

Daiso sold the Tiramisu Twist Cookies in this recall in stores across several states. Consumers in California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, New York, and New Jersey might have purchased the product.

The cookies come in 3.6oz (96g) packages. We’re looking at gold bags with a picture of two cookies on them, as seen in the image below. Finally, the product’s SKU is 4562138450820.

The company says it has received one report of an allergic reaction to the product. Daiso initiated the recall after discovering that the Tiramisu Twist Cookie packaging did not disclose the presence of nuts.

Almonds and hazelnuts allergies

Almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, pecans, pistachios, and walnuts are the top six tree nuts that can cause allergic reactions in children and adults. People who consume products like the Tiramisu Twist Cookies from the Daiso recall risk developing immediate symptoms consistent with food allergies:

Tingling or itching in the mouth

Hives, itching, or eczema

Swelling of the lips, face, tongue, throat, or other parts of the body

Wheezing, nasal congestion, or trouble breathing

Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting

Severe adverse reactions will lead to a complication called anaphylaxis that can be fatal. The condition can cause death as the airways swell, making breathing impossible. Other symptoms can appear:

Constriction and tightening of the airways

A swollen throat or the sensation of a lump in your throat that makes it difficult to breathe

Shock with a severe drop in blood pressure

Rapid pulse

Dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

What you should do

If you purchased the Tiramisu Twist Cookies from the Daiso recall, you may want to get rid of them. The company instructs customers to return the products to its stores for a full refund.

People who are not sensitive or allergic to tree nuts can still eat the cookies. But keeping products containing undeclared allergens at home is a risk for other people who visit your household.

Buyers who think they’ve experienced adverse reactions after eating these cookies should contact their doctors. Furthermore, people who want to reach out to Daiso will find contact information in the Tiramisu Twist Cookies recall press release at this link.