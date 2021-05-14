While no one in their right mind would argue that frozen storebought pizza is as good as something you’d get at a restaurant, there’s no denying that sometimes a frozen pizza just hits the spot when you need that instant pizza fix. That said, if buying frozen pizza is often an item on your shopping list, you’ll want to make sure that you don’t have any veggie pizzas from the Crazy Fresh and Quick & Easy brands if you happen to be allergic to soy.

The company behind these products issued a voluntary recall this week due to a mislabeling error whereby the products contain soy but don’t indicate it on the label. And though soy allergies don’t traditionally get as much attention as peanut allergies, consuming a soy-based product if you’re allergic can cause a range of mild to severe symptoms.

The FDA’s notice detailing the recall can be viewed below:

Russ Davis Wholesale of Wadena, Minnesota is voluntarily recalling Veggie Pizza under the Crazy Fresh and Quick & Easy brands as it may contain undeclared soy. People who have an allergy or sever sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Crazy Fresh and Quick & Easy brand Veggie Pizza 6.2 oz, in a clear clam shell, sold in grocery stores located in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Product with Sell By dates of 04/20/21 through 05/04/21 are impacted by this Recall. No illnesses have been reported to date. The recall was initiated after the crust supplier notified Russ Davis of the undeclared soy allergen. Consumer who purchased Veggie Pizza under the brand of Crazy Fresh or Quick & Easy with soy allergies should not consume this product, and direct questions to Customer Service at 1-877-433-2173.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology (ACAAI), some of the symptoms of a soy allergy include the following:

Vomiting

Stomach cramps

Indigestion

Diarrhea

Wheezing

Shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

Repetitive cough

Tightness in throat, hoarse voice

Weak pulse

Pale or blue coloring of the skin

Hives

Swelling, can affect the tongue and/or lips

Dizziness

Confusion

In rare instances, a soy allergy can cause more severe reactions, with the ACAAI noting:

Rarely, a soy allergy will cause anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening reaction that impairs breathing, causes a sudden drop in blood pressure and can send the body into shock. The only medication that can treat anaphylaxis is epinephrine (adrenaline), administered through an auto-injector as soon as symptoms are apparent.

If you purchased the recalled pizza product in question, you’ll be able to get a refund.

