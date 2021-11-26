Dangerous hand sanitizer recall: Check if you have any in your home

Throughout 2020, the FDA banned and recalled more than 100 hand sanitizer brands due to the presence of methanol. Methanol can cause a range of serious symptoms, including blindness, seizures, and vomiting. A more recent hand sanitizer recall, however, was recently announced by the FDA for a completely different reason.

A few days ago, the FDA recalled more than 153,000 hand sanitizer bottles from American Screening LLC because the design looks similar to everyday water bottles. Naturally, the fear here is that children or even adults might mistakenly try and drink the hand sanitizer as a result.

Identifying recalled hand sanitizer bottles

While the recall may seem a bit over the top at first glance, the following picture of the hand sanitizer bottles at issue speaks volumes. Not only does the overall design mimic common water bottle packaging, even the caps on the hand sanitizers resemble what you tend to find on water bottles. Note that the hand sanitizer at issue is sold in 8-ounce bottles.

Image source: FDA

The hand sanitizer bottle with the black cap has an expiration date of either May 21, 2022, or May 24, 2022. The hand sanitizer bottle with the clear cap, for some reason, doesn’t have an expiration date listed.

The danger of ingesting hand sanitizer

The danger that comes with drinking hand sanitizer is about as grave as you’d expect. Because of the alcohol content, consuming hand sanitizer can cause alcohol toxicity. Some associated symptoms of alcohol toxicity can include slurred speech, drowsiness, and lack of coordination. In some severe cases, the condition can be fatal.

Additionally, alcohol toxicity presents a serious danger when individuals drive or operate heavy machinery.

So far, there have been no reports of anyone ingesting the hand sanitizer after mistaking it for water.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 1-318-606-6037. Consumers can also email Wendy Laskowski at wlaskowski@americanscreeningcorp.com. It should go without saying that anyone who accidentally ingests the hand sanitizer should contact a medical professional immediately.