Critical shelf recall: These popular storage racks can fall and crush you

One way to increase storage space in your garage is to add overhead storage racks that can hold things you don’t need to access all the time. Loctek makes shelving products that fit the bill. But its “Fleximounts Overhead Garage Storage Racks” have a serious problem that just triggered a recall.

The U-shaped buckles on the supporting cables might fail. The rack might fall as a result, posing an impact injury hazard to people nearby. It can also cause damage to other objects placed under the storage racks.

Fleximounts Overhead Garage Storage Racks recall

Loctek just announced the storage racks recall, with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) relaying the press release.

The company is recalling about 17,500 units that cost about $230 apiece. They were available online at amazon.com, fleximounts.com, wayfair.com, ebay.com, walmart.com, and homedepot.com. Also, Loctek sold the product in stores nationwide via Home Depot. The product was available to purchase from October 2020 through April 2022.

Loctek has received 18 reports of the U-shaped buckles failing. In turn, the storage racks fell from the garage ceiling, triggering the recall. The good news is that there were no injuries associated with these incidents.

To determine whether your Fleximounts storage racks are part of the recall, you’ll have to look for model number GL44B on the box. There’s also a label on the product.

If you have several different types of storage racks at home, you’ll be looking for black ones that measure 4 feet by 4 feet and feature U-shaped buckle hardware. The images in this article should make it easier to identify the products in the recall and understand the problem that can lead to accidents.

What you should do

Loctek urges buyers to unload all items from the racks immediately. They should contact the company to receive a free repair kit that will help them fix the issue.

Customers will also receive a link to an instructional video, which you can watch at the end of this post. Additionally, the firm will send written instructions for adding additional support to the storage rack.

Loctek is contacting all known customers about the recall. But that might not cover all buyers. You should proactively contact the company if you own one of the Fleximounts storage racks in the recall.

The official press release at this link has contact information and additional product images.

Finally, here’s the video that explains how to fix the recalled shelving units: