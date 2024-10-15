Beats Pill gets new colors in yet another Kim Kardashian collab

Released a few months ago, the Beats Pill speaker is being updated with two new colorways in another Kim Kardashian partnership. This announcement marks the third collaboration between the Los Angeles company and the socialite. According to Beats, round three of Beats x Kim Kardashian reimages the Beats Pill in two hues: Light Gray and Dark Gray.

“I’m excited to be back with my Beats family and to bring two new colors to an iconic product,” said Kim Kardashian. “Music is a big part of my everyday life, from morning gym sessions to creative brainstorms, and the Beats Pill makes it that much more beautiful.”

Beats unveiled a new campaign featuring Kardashian and comedian Ben Marshall titled Kim’s Pill Assistant to celebrate the launch. The comedic spot showcases a day in Kardashian’s life through the lens of her “assistant,” Marshall, who is tasked with curating the perfect soundtrack for each room she walks in.

The new Beats Pill offers the iconic brand look but with new features and powerful sound. Beats says it offers an improved woofer system with “more powerful, louder bass output,” which is also more precise and has lower total harmonic distortion than the previous general. Its bass capabilities can go below 70hKz. In numbers, the company says that the Beats Pill offers 53% more piston area than the dual circular woofers on Pill+.

Beats promises a full day of listening time with a 24-hour battery performance. If you need some extra juice, Beats says a 10-minute charge can get you a two-hour playback, thanks to its Fast Fuel charging technology.

To secure this updated speaker, customers can purchase a Beats Pill in the two new colors here starting October 18 at 7:00 a.m. PT. The speaker will be available in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and Korea. It will also be available in select Apple Stores.