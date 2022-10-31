Basketball goals recalled after a 14-year-old boy was killed

Goalsetter Systems issued a recall for about 18,000 wall-mounted basketball goals, as the units can detach from the wall and fall to the ground. As a result, they pose a serious impact injury hazard that could even be fatal, similar to another recall we saw recently.

The company says it has already received four reports of incidents involving the product, which led to injuries as well as the tragic death of one 14-year-old boy.

Basketball goal recall

Goalsetter announced the recall and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) posted the announcement at this link.

The recall action involves all Goalsetter Adjustable and Fixed Wall Mount Series and GS Baseline Series 72-inch, 60-inch, 54-inch, and 48-inch wall-mounted basketball goal systems. The products have a white Goalsetter logo, which is a white basketball to the left of the word “Goalsetter” that appears in the lower-left corner of the backboard. You can see the logo and other design details in the images below.

The company sold the basketball goals at Scheels stores and basketball equipment stores nationwide. They were also available online from Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart, Competitive Edge Products, and Target. The products were available from November 1999 through June 2022, selling for between $919 and $2,250.

One of these Goalsetter basketball goals fell on a 14-year-old boy in Granger, Indiana, in June 2018. The company says it has also received three additional reports of incidents. In one, a consumer sustained severe facial injuries. In another, someone fractured their leg.

What you should do

Consumers who own one of these Goalsetter basketball goals should stop using them immediately. They should contact the company to arrange for the free removal of the basketball goal. The company will also issue full refunds to anyone who purchased a recalled model.

Alternatively, consumers can ask for a free inspection of the wall-mounted basketball goal models from the recall. After that, the company can arrange the free installation of an additional safety bracket.

You’ll find complete contact information for Goalsetter in the recall announcement at the CPSC. Separately, Goalsetter set up this web page for the basketball goal recall.