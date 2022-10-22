Baby stroller recall: Parents should stop using this stroller right away

After the UPPAbaby stroller recall, parents must now be made aware of a similar recall from a different company. Baby Trend issued a recall for Cityscape Travel Jogger Strollers that might cause injuries to children.

Like the strollers from the UPPAbaby recall, the Cityscape strollers have a problem with the brakes. The UPPAbaby strollers that were previously recalled have large openings that could cause amputation and laceration injuries. But the Cityscape strollers from this new recall have faulty brakes that can lead to fall and injury accidents.

Cityscape Travel Jogger Stroller recall

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) posted the recall announcement at this link. The company sold the strollers as part of a travel system, including a car seat. The stroller’s frame has Baby Trend printed on it.

Furthermore, the following information can be seen printed on the inside of the side stroller frame: “Model TJ75B12A, 1-800-328-7363, CITYSCAPE JOGGER TRAVEL SYSTEM, Baby Trend, Inc. 13048 Valley Blvd, Fontana, CA 92335”.

That’s also where you’ll find the manufacture date (10 28 2020) and lot information (111444 0122).

Baby Trend sold the Cityscape strollers in this recall in a Moonstone (gray) color. The firm sold about 310 units online at Amazon.com and Babytrend.com from January 2021 through May 2021. The strollers cost about $310 each.

What you should do

The Cityscape strollers recall announcement says there were no injuries reported so far. But it doesn’t explain how or why the brake system can fail. Baby Trend advises consumers to stop using the recalled model immediately.

Even if you haven’t had any braking issues with your Cityscape stroller so far, you should stop using it. It’s unclear how or when the parking brake can fail. Also, there’s apparently no way to repair the braking system, or Baby Trend likely would have offered repairs as a remedy.

Together with Amazon, Baby Trend has been contacting all purchasers with instructions on returning the strollers at no cost. Customers are being offered a $175 e-voucher for use at Baby Trend’s online store. They can also opt for a full refund.

Consumers who have not received notice from either Baby Trend or Amazon can reach out to Baby Trend. You’ll find contact information at the CPSC by visiting this link.

Separately, Baby Trend has its own safety page that lists the baby stroller recall, complete with contact information. You’ll find it at this link.