Best Sleep Headphones 2021: Enjoy better rest

For many adults, getting a restful eight hours of sleep can prove to be more difficult than anything else in their lives. This goes double for caffeine addicts, who are stuck in the vicious cycle of coffee-induced sleep depravity. If you’ve tried everything from counting sheep to wearing a sleep mask and earplug combination, you might want to try out a pair of sleep headphones. These comfortable headphones can help put you to sleep like a baby by playing your favorite music, sleep sounds, or even a lullaby as you rest your head. They’re even great for playing sports and exercising. However, if you’re looking into getting a pair, you should do a little bit of research first — at least based on your own needs and wants. Luckily, there are plenty of great products to choose from. But here are some of the best of the best.

Best Bluetooth sleep headphones: Lavince Wireless Sports Headband Headphones

Pros: 65 feet of wireless range, compressive fabric

Cons: Volume control isn’t easily accessible

Obviously, wires can get in the way of your sleep. If you’re worried about such an intrusion and looking for a wireless setup with 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity, the Lavince Wireless Sports Headband Headphones should be an ideal fit. It’s compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled smartphone or tablet. This features 65 feet of wireless range. You can wear them during sleep, working out, or more.

The device is built with 12.5mm stereo speaker magnets and a microphone for crystal clear audio. It also has a long-lasting battery life that plays up to 10 hours on two hours of charging time. The headband itself is made of a special, compressive fabric. This will help protect your ears en route to a great night’s sleep. The band is one size fits most.

Most comfortable sleep headphones: CozyPhones Sleep Headphones & Travel Bag

Pros: Cool mesh lining, unique contour dips below the ears

Cons: Can run a little big

If comfort is your number one concern, then you should opt for the CozyPhones Sleep Headphones & Travel Bag. Arguably the most comfortable sleep headphones on the market, these ultra-soft lycra-based headphones are lightweight and breathable to help you get to sleep faster. You can wear them either as a headband or pull them down over your eyes as an impromptu sleep mask.

They’re made with a durable 1.5-meter braided cord and a sturdy 3.5mm stereo plug. You can easily sync them to any smartphone device. There is a 52″ cable for rich, clear sound. There is a cool, mesh lining to keep you cooler. This unique contour dips below your ears. The mask is thin for more comfort.

Best sleep earbuds: MAXROCK Sleep Earplugs

Pros: Squishy silicone hat promotes sleep, noise-isolating technology

Cons: Won’t fit into every person’s ears

For a pair of headphones that feel more like earplugs — not to mention a more comfortable version of your actual earbuds — the MAXROCK Sleep Earplugs are your best bet. They’re lightweight and comfortable for your night’s rest. They’re made with squishy silicone that promotes sleep. Your head will rest peacefully to the side with them in.

The earbuds are made with an ergonomic, double-layer design that fits in almost any size ear canal. These feature a patented 5mm speaker with clear and crisp audio to help you fall asleep faster. There is noise-isolating technology, so you can zone out snoring. They are comfortable enough to wear for 24 hours. There is an in-line microphone for phone calls. Also, they come with a case to store them in.

Most compatible: Perytong Bluetooth Sleep Headband Headphones

Pros: 5.2 Bluetooth connectivity, easy to wash

Cons: Call quality lacking slightly

You want your headphones to stay connected while you’re listening to them and sleeping. You don’t want to be woken up when your phone disconnects and you hear your partner snoring. The Perytong Bluetooth Sleep Headband Headphones make sure that won’t happen. This features 5.2 Bluetooth connectivity with a quality chip. This has fast pairing speeds for some ease.

You can ensure clear sound and ones that will block out ambient noise. These will work for up to 10 hours consecutively and need only around two hours of charging. Made from a comfortable and breathable material, it has a braided cord. The mesh lining feels light on your forehead. It’s easy to wash as well. There is also high fidelity sound streamed right into your ears.

Best for sleep: Lightimetunnel Washable Sleeping Headphones

Pros: 3D sleep mask, absolute dark zones

Cons: Tend to fit men better than women

The Lightimetunnel Washable Sleeping Headphones are great to help you fall asleep. This is a 3D sleep mask that has headphones built-in. The eye areas block out 100% of light. You’ll enjoy absolute dark zones and can listen to music in silence. This has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for stability. Also, taking out the speakers allows you to wash them to keep them clean.

The memory sponge build is extremely soft. They rebound slowly to keep your preferred position. They will play for more than eight hours and only needs 2.5 hours of charging. The back strap allows you to adjust them to your liking. You’ll also be able to wear them while traveling or meditating.

