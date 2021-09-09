Best Dash Cams in 2021: See what’s happening outside your car

Roadside crashes happen all the time all over the world. If you want to further protect yourself, your family, or any other passenger in your motor vehicle, getting a reliable dash cam is a must. While it’s certainly not an end-all-be-all preventative measure, it can reduce the risk of collision substantially. If your car doesn’t already have a built-in version, picking up your own could prove to be a shrewd investment.

Utilizing features like parking monitor, motion detection, video recording, and more can help you in many situations. There are a number of dashboard cameras available on the web, so choosing one isn’t always so cut-and-dry. Finding ways to figure out which one is best takes time. But we’re here to help. Let’s take a look at some of the best dash cams for your car.

Best Dash Cam/GPS Combo: Rove R2-4K Dash Cam

Pros: Records video up to 2160p resolution, works with Google Maps

Cons: GPS feature is always on

If you’re looking to kill two birds with one stone and purchase a dash cam and GPS combination, the Rove R2-4K Dash Cam is your best bet. Featuring 4K Ultra HD recording, the Rove R2-4K dash camera has the ability to record videos up to a resolution of 2160p. The built-in GPS records your driving location and speed, and you can even later visit your tracking numbers on Google Maps or Rove’s car DV player. The dash cam comes with built-in Wi-Fi and a compatible app that allows you to download and re-watch your recorded videos.

The camera also has a number of other high-tech features like parking mode, super night vision, motion detection, G-sensor, loop cycle recording, and emergency video lock, amongst others. You can share your recorded videos on social media. This is a small yet powerful machine. It even has an air ventilator for stronger and longer use.

Rove R2-4K Dash Cam Built in WiFi GPS Car Dashboard Camera Recorder with UHD 2160P, 2.4" LCD, 1… Price: $119.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Dual Picture Dash Cams: Vantrue N4 3 Channel 4K Dash Cam

Pros: 24-hour parking mode, advanced sensors

Cons: Doesn’t support Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Looking for the dual picture best dash cams that will display the inside and outside of your vehicle simultaneously? Look no further than the Vantrue N4 3 Channel 4K Dash Cam. This camera is particularly useful for Uber or Lyft drivers who want to keep an eye on their passengers or parents with kids in the backseat. The advanced Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor works as the inside car camera while the OV4689 sensor serves as the front car camera, allowing you to observe the back seat and the front exterior with ease. The rear camera comes with a 20-foot extension cable, making it great for SUV, trucks, and larger vehicles.

It delivers 4K and 1080P front and rear pictures with dual recording modes. The dash cam also utilizes a powerful Sony IMX323 sensor, four IR LED lights, and f/1.4 and 1.8 aperture to provide crystal clear night vision. And with a 24-hour parking mode and auto LCD OFF and audio, this intuitive camera serves as a great all-around choice for any type of driver.

Vantrue N4 3 Channel 4K Dash Cam, 4K+1080P Front and Rear, 4K+1080P Front and Inside, 1440P+108… List Price: $289.99 Price: $259.99 You Save: $30.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Value: CHORTAU Dash Cam for Cars

Pros: Wide 170° angle, easy installation

Cons: Records in large files and takes up memory fast

For those looking for a reliable option without all the bells and whistles of some of the other upscale models, the CHORTAU Dash Cam for Cars is a great choice. This is affordable and has plenty of great features. It simultaneously records in 1080p, allowing it to record license plates for the best footage. This provides loop recording to overwrite the oldest footage with new content. It features a built-in adjustable sensitivity gravity sensor to detect a collision.

You’ll know where you parked, as this has a parking monitor feature. It takes no time to clamp in the provided holder and install it. In order to start it up, you have to plug it in and insert the SD card. The camera can be swiveled 360° and covers a wide 170° angle. For the money, this is a solid pick.

Dash Cam for Cars 1080P FHD 2021 Car Dash Camera for Cars CHORTAU 3 inch Dashcam with Night Vis… List Price: $79.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $30.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Least obstructive: VIOFO A119 V3 2K Dash Cam

Pros: Time lapse recording, motion and collision detection

Cons: No screen

If you’d rather keep an eye on the road rather than your dash cam, check out the VIOFO A119 V3 2K Dash Cam. This does the recording for you and keeps an eye on things, but there is no screen for you to look at. It offers quad HD+ recording in 2560 x 1600P and 2560 x 1440P at 30fps. You’ll have vivid imagery in various lighting environments. The G-Sensor and state of the art motion detector technology gives you what you need for motion and collision detection.

This has an extremely low profile, so you can tuck it underneath your rearview mirror. It does time lapse recording as well as pre- and post-buffering recording. It automatically saves footage both 15 seconds before and 30 seconds after a detected event. True parking mode gives you the option to look at things frame by frame.

VIOFO A119 V3 2K Dash Cam 2560x1440P Quad HD+ Car Dash Camera, Ultra Clear Night Vision, 140-De… List Price: $119.90 Price: $99.90 You Save: $20.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best SD card bundle: Garmin Dash Cam 66W

Pros: Gives you the storage you need, auto syncs to play back footage

Cons: Camera heats up

Many dash cams require you to buy your own SD card for memory storage. But with this bundle for the Garmin Dash Cam 66W, you’ll also receive a SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC card. The camera has a wide 180° field of view to capture more. It works well in low light situations. You can control it with your voice and in multiple languages. It will automatically record and save videos upon detection of a collision.

You can store more hours of Full HD footage on the SD card. It boasts a 100MB/s transfer speed, allowing you to upload photos and videos more quickly. This has A1 rated performance and loads apps faster. You can also view your footage on your Android smartphone or tablet.

Garmin Dash Cam 66W & SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - 100MB/s, C… Price: $270.81 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Check out our smart home devices picks!