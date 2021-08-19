Click to Skip Ad
Accessories

5 Best Car Phone Mounts 2021: Magnetic, Suction Cup, more

August 19th, 2021 at 4:50 PM
By
Best Car Phone Mounts

Stand-alone GPS units are a thing of the past. If your car doesn’t have a built-in navigation system, then you probably know where you’re going always (unlikely) or you use your cell phone for navigation (more likely). But it’s very dangerous to be looking down at your phone for directions as you’re driving (just as it is to text and drive). Take the safe approach to finding directions by getting a cell phone mount for your car. Having your phone on a mount lets you see it while still being able to keep your eyes on the road. Plus, you can plug it into your car easier to charge and to play music. Rather than struggling to change the music while driving, grab any of our picks for the best car phone mounts below and drive safer and easier.

The best car phone mounts that are magnetized

Best Magnetic Car Mount
5 Best Car Phone Mounts 2021: Magnetic, Suction Cup, more Image source: Wixgear/Amazon

With a simple design, the WixGear Magnetic Phone Car Mount is 10 times easier to use than other magnetic mounts. The sturdy rubber base and powerful magnetic head will hold just about any smartphone. All you need to do to install it is put the mount on your air vent, stick the magnet metal plate in your case between your cover and the phone or stick the round magnet metal on your phone. It’s very simple to use and you’ll get a pack of two mounts, four metal plates and also four protective films.

Key Features:

  • Stick the magnet metal plate in your case between your cover and the phone
  • Very simple to use
  • Four metal plates and two mounts
WixGear Magnetic Phone Car Mount [2 Pack] Air Vent Magnetic Phone Car Mount Phone Holder, for C… List Price:$19.99 Price:$12.99 You Save:$7.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Stick this best car phone mount to the windshield

Best Suction Cup Car Phone Mount
RAM Mount Twist Lock Suction Cup Mount Image source: RAM/Amazon

Rather than use the air vent to hold your phone up, you can get the RAM Mount Twist Lock Suction Cup Mount and install it on your windshield. It is specially designed to hold your phone at any angle you desire, thanks to the socket technology. The rubber coated tips keep the phone secure and the spring loaded holder expands and retracts around the phone. It is made from stainless steel and high strength composite. You’ll also receive a lifetime warranty with this purchase.

Key Features:

  • Specially designed to hold your phone at any angle you desire
  • Rubber coated tips keep the phone secure
  • Spring loaded holder expands and retracts around the phone
RAM Mounts X-Grip Phone Mount with RAM Twist-Lock Suction Cup RAM-B-166-UN7U with Medium Arm fo… Price:$61.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The mount that works on a vent

Best Cradle Car Phone Mount
Beam Electronics Universal Smartphone Car Air Vent Mount Holder Cradle Image source: Beam Electronics/Amazon

If you don’t trust magnets or suction cups, then maybe you should opt for the Beam Electronics Universal Smartphone Car Air Vent Mount Holder Cradle. It can rotate 360 degrees to help you find the best viewing angle. The arms will retract around your phone to keep it tight and then you can press the button on the back to release your phone. It is compatible with a ton of different phones and it’ll work with most styles of air vent. Also, installing it takes just a few seconds and it weighs a little over two ounces. Check to see if your air vents and phone are compatible with any of these mounts before you purchase.

Key Features:

  • Compatible with a ton of different phones
  • Weighs a little over two ounces
  • Check to see if your air vents are compatible
Car Phone Holder Mount, Beam Electronics Phone Car Air Vent Mount Holder Cradle Compatible for… Price:$14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Don’t worry about taking your case off

Best Car Phone Mount for Big Phones
VICSEED Car Phone Mount Image source: VICSEED/Amazon

The VICSEED Car Phone Mount features a long arm that makes viewing your phone simpler. This is a three-in-one mount that can be attached to the windshield, vent, or dashboard. Great for Uber and Lyft drivers, it can be universally mounted. It adds a high-density silicone material with excellent resilience to your phone. This will leave zero scratches on your phone. You’ll get an extra strong suction cup with a super sticky pad. This is made for phone sizes up to the iPhone 11 and the telescopic arm extends from 4.84″ to 9.05″. You don’t have to take your case off as it is meant for wide phones. There is a flexible ball-joint that rotates 360° for infinite viewing angles. Furthermore, you can do it all with one hand.

Key Features:

  • Leaves zero scratches on your phone
  • Extra strong suction cup
  • Telescopic arm
VICSEED Car Phone Mount, [Thick Case & Big Phones Friendly] Long Arm Suction Cup Phone Holder f… Price:$24.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Store it lower in the car

Best Cup Holder Car Phone Mount
iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Car Mount Phone Holder Image source: iOttie/Amazon

The iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Car Mount Phone Holder works with a variety of phones. This features a twist dial that rotates easily, expanding the spacers for a secure fit in your cup holder. It takes no time to install this. The larger one touch button operation and cradle allows for wider device and case compatibility. There is also a magnetic cord organizer that will keep your cords nicely piled. Adjusting the mount to multiple angles is a breeze. It’ll sit in portrait mode or it can also sit in landscape mode.

Key Features:

  • Larger one touch button operation
  • Magnetic cord organizer
  • Twist dial that expands spacers
iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Car Mount Phone Holder for iPhone, Samsung, Moto, Huawei, No… Price:$34.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Store your Nokia G20 in the mount and check out our review of it here.

Chris Hachey handles e-commerce and sponsored content for BGR. He has worked as an editor and writer for over a decade for various publications and distribution services. He focuses on consumer products to help you find the best of what's on the market. When he's not searching for the top deals, he's likely watching his favorite sports teams or walking around his hometown with his fiancée and his dog.

