5 Best Car Phone Mounts 2021: Magnetic, Suction Cup, more

Stand-alone GPS units are a thing of the past. If your car doesn’t have a built-in navigation system, then you probably know where you’re going always (unlikely) or you use your cell phone for navigation (more likely). But it’s very dangerous to be looking down at your phone for directions as you’re driving (just as it is to text and drive). Take the safe approach to finding directions by getting a cell phone mount for your car. Having your phone on a mount lets you see it while still being able to keep your eyes on the road. Plus, you can plug it into your car easier to charge and to play music. Rather than struggling to change the music while driving, grab any of our picks for the best car phone mounts below and drive safer and easier.

The best car phone mounts that are magnetized

With a simple design, the WixGear Magnetic Phone Car Mount is 10 times easier to use than other magnetic mounts. The sturdy rubber base and powerful magnetic head will hold just about any smartphone. All you need to do to install it is put the mount on your air vent, stick the magnet metal plate in your case between your cover and the phone or stick the round magnet metal on your phone. It’s very simple to use and you’ll get a pack of two mounts, four metal plates and also four protective films.

Stick the magnet metal plate in your case between your cover and the phone

Very simple to use

Four metal plates and two mounts

Stick this best car phone mount to the windshield

Rather than use the air vent to hold your phone up, you can get the RAM Mount Twist Lock Suction Cup Mount and install it on your windshield. It is specially designed to hold your phone at any angle you desire, thanks to the socket technology. The rubber coated tips keep the phone secure and the spring loaded holder expands and retracts around the phone. It is made from stainless steel and high strength composite. You’ll also receive a lifetime warranty with this purchase.

Specially designed to hold your phone at any angle you desire

Rubber coated tips keep the phone secure

Spring loaded holder expands and retracts around the phone

The mount that works on a vent

If you don’t trust magnets or suction cups, then maybe you should opt for the Beam Electronics Universal Smartphone Car Air Vent Mount Holder Cradle. It can rotate 360 degrees to help you find the best viewing angle. The arms will retract around your phone to keep it tight and then you can press the button on the back to release your phone. It is compatible with a ton of different phones and it’ll work with most styles of air vent. Also, installing it takes just a few seconds and it weighs a little over two ounces. Check to see if your air vents and phone are compatible with any of these mounts before you purchase.

Compatible with a ton of different phones

Weighs a little over two ounces

Check to see if your air vents are compatible

Don’t worry about taking your case off

The VICSEED Car Phone Mount features a long arm that makes viewing your phone simpler. This is a three-in-one mount that can be attached to the windshield, vent, or dashboard. Great for Uber and Lyft drivers, it can be universally mounted. It adds a high-density silicone material with excellent resilience to your phone. This will leave zero scratches on your phone. You’ll get an extra strong suction cup with a super sticky pad. This is made for phone sizes up to the iPhone 11 and the telescopic arm extends from 4.84″ to 9.05″. You don’t have to take your case off as it is meant for wide phones. There is a flexible ball-joint that rotates 360° for infinite viewing angles. Furthermore, you can do it all with one hand.

Leaves zero scratches on your phone

Extra strong suction cup

Telescopic arm

Store it lower in the car

The iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Cup Holder Car Mount Phone Holder works with a variety of phones. This features a twist dial that rotates easily, expanding the spacers for a secure fit in your cup holder. It takes no time to install this. The larger one touch button operation and cradle allows for wider device and case compatibility. There is also a magnetic cord organizer that will keep your cords nicely piled. Adjusting the mount to multiple angles is a breeze. It’ll sit in portrait mode or it can also sit in landscape mode.

Larger one touch button operation

Magnetic cord organizer

Twist dial that expands spacers

