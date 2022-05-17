Audio-Technica easily makes some of the best headphones out there, for all kinds of different situations. Audio-Technica’s larger headphones have been particularly impactful on the space, boasting excellent audio quality, a comfortable fit, and a solid design. So much so that you might be wondering what the best Audio-Technica over-ear headphones are.

No matter what you’re looking for from a pair of Audio-Technica over-ear headphones, there should be something for your needs. That’s because Audio-Technica makes wireless headphones, noise-canceling headphones, gaming headsets, and more. And, they make these headphones across price ranges.

There are a number of things to consider before buying a pair of over-ear headphones. Notably, you’ll want to decide if you want wireless headphones or wired headphones. And, you’ll want to think about whether you want noise cancelation or not — given the fact that noise-canceling headphones are usually more expensive.

Without further ado, here are the best over-ear Audio-Technica headphones.

Best Audio-Technica over-ear headphones overall: Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 The Audio-Technica M50 headphones have long been a go-to for those who want wireless headphones that also sound great. The M50xBT2 are the latest-generation of the headphones, with wireless connectivity. Pros Great sound

Wireless connectivity

Wireless connectivity

Classic design Cons Somewhat tight fit Amazon $199

If you’re looking for the best Audio-Technica over-ear headphones for most listening situations, then it’s worth checking out the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2. These headphones build on the legacy of the original Audio-Technica ATH-M50 headphones, giving them wireless connectivity and a refined build.

At the heart of what makes these great headphones is their excellent sound quality. These headphones offer an excellent bass response and well-tuned midrange, plus the high-end is detailed and crisp. Safe to say, the headphones are an excellent choice for anyone who appreciates a great sound quality.

But the headphones offer other things too. Notably, they have a comfortable fit, and support wireless connectivity — so it’s easy to use them with your phone, laptop, or anything else. They also have a built-in headphone jack, so you can use them in wired mode as needed.

So what are the downsides to the headphones? Well, the main one is that they do have a slightly tight fit — but you’ll get used to that. They’re also a little expensive, but not compared to some of the highest-end wireless headphones out there.

Best budget Audio-Technica over-ear headphones: Audio-Technica ATH-SR50BT

Audio-Technica ATH-SR50BT If you like Audio-Technica's headphones bit want something a little more budget-conscious, then the Audio-Technica ATH-SR50BT are the way to go. Pros Inexpensive

Solid battery life

Solid battery life

Wired or wireless connectivity Cons No USB-C Amazon $199 $119

Looking for a pair of Audio-Technica headphones but don’t want to spend quite as much? The Audio-Technica ATH-SR50BT headphones are an excellent choice. Their list price is similar to the higher-end M50xBT2 headphones, but they’re usually available for less — and at the time of this writing, came at $120. That means that you can get that great Audio-Technica sound at a much lower price than many other options.

As you might expect, the sound quality is one of the best things about these headphones. You won’t get quite the detail as the M50xBT2 headphones, but you will still get good bass response, solid mids, and a good amount of highs.

These headphones aren’t perfect though. Notably, the touch controls can be a little finicky, and you’ll have to get used to them. Also, the headphones use a dated MicroUSB port instead of the more recent USB-C.

Best noise-canceling Audio-Technica over-ear headphones: Audio-Technica ATH-ANC900BT

Audio-Technica ATH-ANC900BT Looking for something for travel and to cut out any unwanted noise? The Audio-Technica ATH-ANC900BT headphones are the way to go. Pros Great sound quality

Excellent battery life

Excellent battery life

Often on sale Cons A little heavy Amazon $299 $139

Perhaps you’d prefer a pair of noise-canceling headphones that you can use for things like travel and to cut out any outside noise when you’re working. If you’d like to stick with Audio-Technica, then we recommend the Audio-Technica ATH-ANC900BT. These headphones offer many of the same advantages as other Audio-Technica headphones, along with solid noise cancelation tech that should keep things nice and quiet.

As you would expect, one of the best things about these headphones is the fact that they sound great. You’ll get solid bass response, and relatively crisp high-end that should keep your music relatively exciting. And, you’ll get decent noise cancellation. While that noise-canceling tech isn’t as impressive as the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones or the AirPods Max, it should still do the job for most.

As with anything, these headphones are great but they’re not perfect. Perhaps the biggest issue is the fact that the headphones are a little heavy, but you will get used to how they feel. And, considering the fact that they’re much cheaper than those competitors, they may be worth dealing with that extra weight.

Best studio Audio-Technica over-ear headphones: Audio-Technica ATH-M40X

Audio-Technica ATH-M40X Audio-Technica is a well-known audio brand, and it's been building high-end music equipment for years. The Audio-Technica ATH-M40X are perfect for studio use. Pros Excellent audio quality

Comfortable

Durable

Comfortable

Durable

Inexpensive Cons Isolation isn't amazing Amazon $139 $119

Perhaps you’re looking for a pair of headphones you can take into the studio — and in that case, the Audio-Technica ATH-M40X headphones are the way to go. These headphones are well-suited for studio use for a ton of reasons, plus they’re not overly expensive.

One of the best things about these headphones is the fact that they’re pretty durable. That means that they can withstand most day-to-day studio abuse, and musicians know that studio headphones can be thrown around a fair bit. They’re also wired, and easy to fold up for storage.

The headphones sound pretty great too. As you would want in a studio, they’re built to prioritize a relatively flat frequency response, allowing musicians to hear things the way they should be heard. They’re not ideal for mixing — no headphones are — but for recording use, they work well.

So what are the downsides? Well, the main one is that the isolation isn’t incredible. That can be something to consider depending on your studio use, but it should still be good enough for most.

Best Audio-Technica over-ear gaming headphones: Audio-Technica ATH-G1WL

Audio-Technica ATH-G1WL Audio-Technica is still a great option for those looking for gaming headphones. The Audio-Technica ATH-G1WL headphones are well-built and sound great — and they'll bring your game to the next level. Pros Great audio quality

Solid microphone

Solid microphone

Comfortable Cons A little pricey Amazon $249

Audio-Technica hasn’t left gamers behind — the company makes some great gaming headsets too. Chief among those is the Audio-Technica ATH-G1WL headset, which boasts a comfortable fit and solid microphone quality, plus it sounds great.

Comfort is perhaps the most important thing for a gaming headset, and this headset has that on lock. There’s a good amount of padding, and the headset is lightweight enough to remain comfortable for long periods of time. And, the headset is wireless, which is always nice.

The microphone quality is decent too — and that’s not always the case for gaming headsets. Clearly, Audio-Technica is leveraging its experience in building high-end audio gear, and it shows.

The headset isn’t perfect, though it is great. Perhaps the biggest issue with it is that it’s a little expensive — but if you want a premium gaming headset, it will be worth the cost.

Is Audio-Technica high-end?

Yes! Audio-Technica actually makes professional audio equipment for music studios — and it leverages that experience for its consumer products. Audio-Technica is definitely a high-end manufacturer.

Does Audio-Technica have good bass?

As with anything, it really depends on which pair of headphones you get. Most of Audio-Technica’s products offer a good bass response, however many of them prioritize a flat frequency response. That means that if you want a really boosted bass, you might want to look elsewhere.

Can I use Audio-Technica for gaming?

Yes! However depending on what kind of gaming you’re doing, you may want to think about which product you want. Audio-Technica makes gaming-specific headsets, and if you’re really into PC and console gaming, it’s worth considering one of them. Alternatively, if you’re just doing basic mobile gaming, other headsets should do the trick.