Best Apple Watch bands 2021: Upgrade your wearable

The real MVP when it comes to watches is the timepiece itself. Whether you love a digital or analog watch, as long as it shows you the time, you’re happy. But if you have a smartwatch, especially an Apple Watch, it can do so much more than tell time. That’s why you’ll want to dress it up as much as possible with a cool watch band.

As we prepare for the arrival of the Apple Watch Series 7, we look at what are the best watch bands for it. Being able to swap out the Apple Watch band lets you customize your wearing experience and show off your style. Whether you want it to be fancy, sporty, or just show some class, we’ve got you covered. If you’re wondering which one to get, check out our handpicked selections below and get the most out of your Apple Watch.

Best leather band: Marge Plus Compatible Band

Pros: Fashionable craftsmanship, heavily compatible

Cons: Make sure it fits your wrist properly

A terrific option for both men and women, the Marge Plus Compatible with Apple Watch Band comes in numerous colors and styles. This genuine leather replacement band fits wrists between 6.3″ and 7.9″ around and gives your wrist a nice, professional look. The connector is upgraded so that it will never fall off the screw and will be screwed tightly.

The connectors and buckle are made from stainless steel and the band is soft top leather with fashionable craftsmanship. The buckle is anti-slip and sweat-absorbent, so you can wear this wherever you are. It has an 18-month warranty. There are so many colors to pick from, you’ll have a ton of options.

Marge Plus Compatible with Apple Watch Band 42mm 44mm, Genuine Leather Replacement Band Compati… Price: $10.99

Best stylish Apple Watch bands: Wearlizer Compatible with Apple Watch Band

Pros: 13 color combinations, top quality resin

Cons: Taking out a link isn’t easy

Providing luxurious style, the Wearlizer Compatible with Apple Watch Band will look great on any woman’s wrist. This band works with Apple Watch Series 1-7 and the Nike+ Sport Edition. You can get one that’s 38mm/40mm/41mm or 42mm/44mm/45mm in size, depending on your wrist circumference. There are 13 different color combinations you can choose from and each of them is carved from premium stainless steel and top-quality resin.

The band has an adapter in it, making it easy to swap the watch in and out. Plus, it’s easy to adjust and comes with a removal tool. It offers a new bracelet look for your Apple Watch. This has a 12-month, no-hassle warranty.

Wearlizer Compatible with Apple Watch Band 38mm 40mm 41mmFashion Wristbands Womens for iWatch S… Price: $26.99

Best sport band: Adepoy Compatible with Apple Watch Bands

Pros: Multiple sizes, 16 different colors

Cons: Buckle is made from plastic

While you’re working your way through a workout, you can upgrade your Apple Watch band with the Adepoy Compatible with Apple Watch Bands. This uses soft silicone that is durable and lightweight. It is comfortable to the touch and gives your wrists a freeing feeling. The buckle is more firm and more stable than previous models. This comes in multiple sizes, fitting a 38mm/40mm and then a 42mm/44mm watch.

These sizes are all adjustable to your wrist. You’ll be able to customize it more properly. There are 16 different colors to work with, so you’ll find one that you like. It doesn’t take much time to swap them out if you want to match yours to your outfit. It is waterproof also.

Adepoy Compatible with Apple Watch Bands 44mm 42mm, Soft Silicone Sport Wristbands Replacement… List Price: $8.99 Price: $7.64 You Save: $1.35 (15%)

Best nylon option: ZUQUEE 3Pack Nylon Loop Compatible with Apple Watch

Pros: Three in a pack with different colors, freely adjusts

Cons: Bright color options are limited

A top choice, the ZUQUEE 3Pack Nylon Loop Compatible with Apple Watch works for you. This has two sizes you can choose from, as you’ll get the 38mm/40mm/41mm or the 42mm/44mm/45mm version. This band is made of stretchy nylon that is both comfortable to wear and easy to wash. You can adjust the buckle and clasp it with ease.

This reduces the way sweat makes your arm feel sticky. It dries quickly. You’ll get a pack of three and all of the different packs have different colors. This allows you to mix and match your bands. Changing them lets you update your wrist.

ZUQUEE 3Pack Nylon Loop Compatible with Apple Watch,Stretchy Soft Adjustable Elastic Women Men… List Price: $12.99 Price: $10.99 You Save: $2.00 (15%)

Best metal band: Fitlink Stainless Steel Metal Band for Apple Watch

Pros: 11 different colors, unique folding clasp with double locking locks

Cons: Pin may come loose when you’re swapping it out

The Fitlink Stainless Steel Metal Band for Apple Watch ups your game. This is a luxurious replacement band for the band that comes with your watch. It is made from high-quality stainless steel and has an upgraded durable double buckle. The unique folding clasp with double locking locks keeps it on your wrist comfortably. It is easy to install and remove if you want to swap it out from time to time.

There is a 90-day warranty for replacements. Eight different links can be removed. There is a removal tool that comes with this. This is suitable for wrists measuring 6.5″ to 8.5″. There are two size options you can choose from. Also, you can pick between 11 different colors. It is compatible with every Apple Watch series.

Fitlink Stainless Steel Metal Band for Apple Watch 45/44/42/41/40/38mm, Apple Watch Band Bracel… Price: $16.99

