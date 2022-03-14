You can watch the first 10 minutes of Spider-Man: No Way Home online

Even in the midst of a viral pandemic, Spider-Man: No Way Home was a smash hit at the box office. According to Box Office Mojo, the multiversal Marvel sequel has already grossed over $1.8 billion worldwide. Considering the ticket sales, chances are rather good that you have already seen it. But if you do happen to be one of the few people on Earth that hasn’t yet, you can now watch the first 10 minutes of No Way Home online for free.

Watch the first 10 minutes of No Way Home

On Monday, IGN published the first 10 minutes of Spider-Man: No Way Home on its YouTube channel in preparation for the home release. No Way Home will be available digitally starting this Tuesday, March 15th. The Blu-ray and DVD will be available on April 12th.

Alright, technically this clip is only nine minutes and 48 seconds long. Nevertheless, if you’re curious about the new Spider-Man movie but still need some convincing, the opening scenes effectively establish the stakes for the movie and include some fun action.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home opens right where Spider-Man: Far From Home left off with the reveal of the web-slinger’s secret identity to the whole world thanks to Mysterio and J. Jonah Jameson,” reads the description below the video on IGN’s YouTube channel. “What follows is the immediate implosion of Peter Parker’s entire life.”

The future of the MCU

Needless to say, Spider-Man: No Way Home has major implications for the future of the MCU. All of the biggest twists and revelations come later in the movie, but there’s one very exciting reveal in the first 10 minutes of No Way Home. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is now officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He only appears for an instant in No Way Home, but it’s clear that Marvel has bigger plans for the Man Without Fear going forward.

There’s also the question of how Marvel and Sony will deal with Spider-Man. Sony still own the film rights to Spider-Man and a variety of other comic book characters. No Way Home opens the door to more than just the multiverse. Now that no one in the MCU remembers who Peter Parker is, what’s keeping Tom Holland from jumping through a rift in space-time and duking it out with Venom or Morbius in an upcoming movie?

We don’t know the intricacies of Marvel’s arrangement with Sony or Mr. Holland’s contact. That said, long-time Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal did claim another MCU trilogy starring Tom Holland is already in the works. Admittedly, she did have to backtrack, but at this point, it would be rather shocking if No Way Home was the last time we saw Spider-Man team up with any of the Avengers. There’s still plenty of meat on that bone.

With or without Spider-Man, Marvel has a busy year ahead. All of Netflix’s Marvel shows, including Daredevil, are coming to Disney Plus this week. Moon Knight debuts on Disney Plus later this month. Then Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6th.

