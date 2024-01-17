You can watch the 3 Body Problem TV series right now – just not on Netflix

One of the most highly anticipated Netflix releases of the year so far is the streamer’s adaptation of 3 Body Problem, the first post-Game of Thrones project from showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (joined here by Alexander Woo). The show arrives on the streamer on March 21, following Netflix’s splashy reveal of the trailer at CES 2024 — the company’s first major presence at the annual tech expo in Las Vegas since 2018.

But while fans of the novel by Chinese author Liu Cixin, on which the show is based, will have to wait another two months before they can check it out, there’s actually a separate adaptation of the book that’s been made into a TV series on a rival streamer. It’s the series Three Body — a 30-episode Chinese adaptation, released this year, and available to stream on Rakuten Viki right now.

Here’s the plot, courtesy of Viki (which is a great streamer to subscribe to if you watch as many Asian TV shows and movies as I do):

“Wang Miao is one of China’s leading nanomaterials experts. Shi Qiang is a police detective who specializes in counterterrorism. Shi Qiang has learned of strange goings-on that began taking place in the scientific community many years ago, leading to the apparent suicide of a number of leading researchers – and is determined to get to the bottom of this case. Shi Qiang enlists Wang Miao to help investigate.”

Wang Miao agrees to help but soon begins to learn about the existence of a secret organization called The Frontiers of Science. He also starts to get to know an elderly astrophysicist named Ye Wen Jie, the mother of one of the now-dead scientists. “As Wang Miao digs deeper, he makes remarkable discoveries about events from the past, as well as a strange online virtual reality game named “Three-Body.” Could playing this unusual game help him and Shi Qiang unlock the secrets of the suicides — and learn what The Frontiers of Science is really up to?”

The Chinese series was directed by Vincent Yang and Yang Lei. As for the Rakuten Viki streamer, it’s available to anyone to watch for free with ads — or you can watch without ads via Viki Pass Standard for $5.99/month and VikiPass Plus for $9.99/month. Rakuten Viki is available on several platforms, including desktop, mobile, and the web.

The Netflix series, meanwhile, is jam-packed with top-notch actors. Among the cast are Game of Thrones vets like John Bradley and Liam Cunningham, as well as Eiza González, Benedict Wong, and Jonathan Pryce. “The story,” Netflix’s Tudum site explains, “begins in 1960s China when a young woman makes a fateful decision that reverberates across space and time into the present day.

“When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel, a tight-knit group of brilliant scientists must join forces with an unflinching detective to stop humanity’s greatest threat. 3 Body Problem is an epic story that redefines sci-fi drama with its layered mysteries and story of human connection.”