Xbox Prime rumored to launch in 2026 with new Call of Duty

For months, social media has been dominated by leaks and rumors about the Nintendo Switch 2. As we all patiently wait for Nintendo to make a move, a surprising new leak suggests that the next-gen Xbox could be launching soon after the Switch successor.

Over the weekend, Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope reported that the next Xbox console is still on track for 2026 and will be called Xbox Prime. He is not sure if Xbox Prime is a codename or the real name, but it’s the name Microsoft is apparently using for now.

Take this with a huge grain of salt:



I’m hearing that the next Xbox console is still coming in 2026 and will be called “Xbox Prime”. Still unclear if it’s a code name or the actual name. I’ve heard Infinity Ward’s next COD is still being considered a day one release for this. https://t.co/JKGMsKU9br — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) January 6, 2025

He’s also heard that the 2026 Call of Duty from Infinity Ward “is still being considered a day one release for this.” This is in reference to an X post from May 2024, where he first claimed that the next-gen Xbox would arrive in late 2026 alongside a new Call of Duty.

In a separate post, TheGhostOfHope noted that he has heard the long-rumored Xbox handheld is coming after the Xbox Prime. Microsoft has made it clear in recent years that it is interested in competing with the Steam Deck and Switch, but it sounds like we’ll be waiting until at least 2027 to see the fruits of the company’s labor in this department.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Given the leaker himself told us to take this one with a grain of salt, we are not getting too hyped up about a new Xbox yet. That said, TheGhostOfHope has been accurately leaking Call of Duty secrets for years, and now that Microsoft owns Call of Duty publisher Activision, it would not be terribly surprising if he stumbled upon some Xbox secrets as well.

I know people don’t believe it but Xbox next console being in 2026 is pretty much an open secret within the industry. Seems early but I think it makes sense with where Xbox is headed. — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) January 6, 2025

In the meantime, there’s plenty to look forward to on Xbox in 2025, from Avowed and South of Midnight to Doom: The Dark Ages and another Call of Duty.