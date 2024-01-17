2024 has a chance to be the best year for Xbox since the 2020 debut of the Xbox Series X and Series S. Many long-awaited titles are finally launching this year, and the developers will have a chance to show several of them off during the Developer_Direct event on Thursday, January 18. Here’s what you need to know before the event begins.

How to watch Xbox Developer_Direct 2024

The second Developer_Direct live stream kicks off at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET on January 18. For those of you who didn’t tune in to last year’s stream, the Developer_Direct is a showcase for upcoming games from Microsoft’s first-party studios.

We’ll embed the live stream here as soon as it’s available, but there are plenty of other ways to watch. The Developer_Direct will stream live on Xbox’s YouTube, Twitch (ASL), and Facebook channels, as well as Bethesda’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

What to expect

Unlike most video game showcases, which are shrouded in secrecy, we know what to expect from this year’s Developer_Direct. MachineGames, Obsidian, Oxide Studios, and Ninja Theory will share extended gameplay footage and developer insights about their new titles: an Indiana Jones game, Avowed, Ara: Untold History, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

But the Developer_Direct is just one of three live streams Xbox’s teams will host on Thursday. At 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET, Blizzard will host a Diablo IV Developer Update Livestream. You can watch the event on Diablo’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

Later in the day, ZeniMax Online Studios will host The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal at 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET to preview the MMO’s 2024 updates. You can watch along live on Bethesda’s official Twitch channel as well as Xbox’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

As for what not to expect, Microsoft has made it abundantly clear that no Activision Blizzard King games will show up at Developer_Direct. We’ll hear more from the recently acquired Call of Duty and World of Warcraft studio in the coming months.