If you are curious about what Xbox has in store for 2024, you’re going to want to tune in to the latest edition of Developer_Direct on Thursday, January 18. Last January, Xbox hosted the first Developer Direct event to share fresh details about upcoming games like Forza Motorsport and Redfall. You might also remember January 25 as the day Hi-Fi Rush was both announced and released. Can we expect another big surprise this year?

According to Microsoft, some of the games we’ll see during the event include the Indiana Jones game from MachineGames, Obsidian’s new action RPG Avowed, the turn-based grand strategy game Ara: History Untold, and Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

Despite Microsoft’s recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, the company says that there won’t be any updates on Activision games during this event. We’ll have to wait until later in the year to see what the Call of Duty publisher is working on.

Tune in to stream the Developer Direct at 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET on January 18. Xbox will host the event on all of its channels, including YouTube and Twitch.

Right after the 2024 Developer Direct ends, ZeniMax Online Studios will host The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal at 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET. We will get our first look at the MMO’s next chapter, with details about the new zone, new storyline, and new features.

There are also rumors that Microsoft is porting one or more of its biggest console exclusives to the PS5 and Switch this year. There’s a chance that we might hear something about that at the event. Sea of Thieves would certainly benefit from being a multiplatform title to expand its user base, and Hi-Fi Rush would be a hit on any console.