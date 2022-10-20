When to expect the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer

As chaotic as it has been, Phase 4 of the MCU is finally coming to a close next month with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Fans will get a short reprieve before Phase 5, but it is inevitable that Marvel will leave us with something to chew on over the holidays. According to film critic and leaker Grace Randolph, the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer will drop alongside Wakanda Forever on November 11.

In reality, Marvel already debuted trailers for Ant-Man 3, but only for audiences at Comic-Con and D23 Expo. Marvel has yet to release any trailers to the public, but given that it is the next MCU movie after Wakanda Forever and that it hits theaters in four months, we aren’t entirely shocked to hear that everyone will see the trailer soon:

I hear the #Quantumania trailer is coming out with #BlackPantherWakandaForever



& we’ll be getting a #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy Holiday Special trailer soon as well!!



Oh boy! Full coverage on both when they drop!#Marvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/s80kfwqTbk — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 20, 2022

In case you weren’t in attendance at Disney’s D23 Expo last month, the Ant-Man trailer showed Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) living a relatively normal life post-Endgame. Until, of course, he, Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), his daughter Cassie, Hank Pym, and Janet van Dyne all get sucked into the Quantum Realm, where they meet Bill Murray.

The trailer then cuts to another scene, where Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors) has captured both Scott and Cassie. Scott tells Kang that he’s an Avengers, to which Kang responds: “I’ve killed you before.” But he’s not interested in killing this universe’s Ant-Man. Kang needs his help to get something back that someone stole from him.

Grainy footage of the trailer has since leaked online, but Marvel has yet to put it online. It sounds like we only have to wait a few more weeks to see it. Randolph claims that the Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special trailer is coming soon as well.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to theaters on February 17, 2023.

More Marvel: Iron Man’s MCU return might have leaked: Here’s when it could happen