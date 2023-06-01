What to know about the Netflix Spanish thriller Muted, one of the biggest shows in the world

Among the many Spanish-language Netflix releases to hit the streaming giant in recent weeks and months, the biggest series have included everything from new seasons of returning favorites like Welcome to Eden and Wrong Side of the Tracks to new shows like Love After Music and Eva Lasting. The newest hit to now add to that pile is Muted, a 6-episode psychological thriller that’s perfect for fans of previous Spanish dramas on the streamer like Triptych and Snow Girl.

The show, starring Elite’s Arón Piper, is also one of the biggest shows in the world right now on Netflix, based on the latest updated global Top 10 data from the company. For the 7-day period that ended on May 28, Muted (which has been on the Top 10 non-English TV shows chart for two weeks now) drew 46.5 million hours viewed around the globe. Only two English Netflix series garnered more viewership than that this week: Fubar and XO, Kitty.

Here’s the official synopsis of Muted, which takes place in Spain and was filmed in Madrid and Bilbao:

“Sergio Ciscar is released from prison 6 years after having killed his parents when he was still underaged. During that time, Sergio hasn’t said a word nor has collaborated with the justice system, so the motivations for the crime and the intentions he has by now are a mystery. Ana Dussel, a young psychiatrist, and her team are in charge of determining his potential danger to society by secretly watching him day and night as if he was an animal.”

After spending a period of time at the juvenile detention center where he’d been taken after the conviction for his parents’ murder, Sergio is let out for good behavior. The release comes with limitations, though, like the requirement to wear an ankle monitor. Also, the apartment where he lives is rigged with cameras that follow his every move. Ana, working with a team of trackers, is determined to catch Sergio admitting what he did and why, but the truth is not so simple.

Check out more images from Muted below:

Aaron Piper as Sergio in “Muted.” Image source: Lander Larranaga/Netflix

Almudena Amor as Ana in “Muted.” Image source: Lander Larranaga/Netflix

Cristina Kovani as Marta. Image source: Lander Larranaga/Netflix