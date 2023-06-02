Fake Profile: Here’s a steamy Spanish-language Netflix drama to add to your watch list

The Spanish-language hits keep piling up on Netflix. After the release earlier this month of Muted, a psychological thriller that’s been one of the most-watched Netflix series in the world for two weeks in a row, the 10-episode Fake Profile is yet another buzzy Spanish drama (this time from Colombia) about a man and women who meet up in Las Vegas after matching on Tinder. Days after its release on the streamer, it’s also rocketing up the most-watched ranking of top Netflix titles in the US.

Those of you who enjoy seductive romantic dramas will definitely want to add this one to your list — and many of you, it seems, already have. Fake Profile as of right now is the #2 Netflix series in the US, behind only Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Fubar.

As far as the story goes: Fake Profile’s main characters clearly have chemistry together and regard the other as even hotter in person. Their first in-person meeting finds them dancing, drinking, and getting hot and heavy behind the closed doors of a hotel room. Both of them, however, are unaware that they’re being watched via drone.

Continues Netflix: “Created by Pablo Illanes (The Search for Frida), the Colombian series Fake Profile follows Camila as she realizes Fernando isn’t at all who he says he is. She’s committed to exposing his lies — but the secrets she uncovers may put her in danger.”

Fernando eventually makes an excuse about having to leave town, so the passionate couple decides to try a long-distance love affair. Fast forward a few months after their Vegas rendezvous, and Camila decides to surprise Fernando where he lives, in Cartagena, Colombia. Unfortunately, that’s where she gets a shock — Fernando has been lying this whole time about who he is. A devastated Camila decides to get to the bottom of everything and find out what else he hasn’t been truthful about, so she moves in next door to him to begin her hunt.

Lincoln Palomeque and Rodolfo Salas in “Fake Profile.” Image source: Renata Bolívar/Netflix