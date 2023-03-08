Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iPhone 15 AirPods Deals Best Shows to Stream No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps Best Netflix Shows Apple Watch Deals iOS 16.4 watchOS 10 Best Apple TV+ Shows
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Triptych is a TV thriller from Mexico that Netflix viewers can’t get enough of

Andy Meek
By
Published Mar 8th, 2023 5:00PM EST
Triptych on Netflix
Image: Mayra Ortiz/Netflix

When Netflix updated its global Top 10 data on Tuesday, the weekly chart that offers the best way to track what’s most popular on the streaming service around the world, it revealed more good news for Triptych — an 8-episode TV thriller from Mexico about twin sisters separated at birth.

Triptych, which also goes by the Spanish title of Triada, is in fact the #1 non-English TV series in the world, per Netflix’s data, a position that the show has held on to for a second week in a row now. The show racked up 39.6 million hours viewed on the streaming giant for the 7-day period that ended on March 5, putting it in the Top 10 in 70 countries around the world.

What is Triptych about?

At the start of Episode 1, viewers are told that “this story is inspired by actual events,” though we don’t know for sure what story or exact series of events inspired the show. It does call to mind a story like the one presented in the 2018 documentary Three Identical Strangers, which we’ll say more about below.

From Netflix’s summary of Triptych:

“When a woman named Aleida takes her doctor hostage and is subsequently shot by police, forensics agent Rebecca is surprised when she shows up on the scene. Aleida looks identical to her — and knows her name. They even have the same birthday. As Rebecca investigates her twin, she soon discovers the pair also share all of their DNA with a third sibling.”

Over time, Netflix continues, Rebecca’s research reveals terrifying results about the trio that endangers everyone around them.

The thriller, created by screenwriter Leticia López Margalli (Dark Desire), premiered exactly two weeks ago on Netflix, and it’s been the #1 non-English show on the streamer every week since then. In its first week of streaming availability (the 7-day period that ended on February 26), Triptych racked up 50.7 million hours viewed around the world.

Triptych on Netflix
Ana Layevska and David Chocarro in “Triptych.” Image source: Mayra Ortiz/Netflix
Watch Triptych on Netflix

Another gripping separated-at-birth story

Separated-at-birth stories like Triptych can certainly make for a particularly engrossing narrative, whether true or otherwise. Also on Netflix, for example, is another Mexican drama (The Five Juanas) wherein five women from different walks of life meet each other at a hotel in Cancun — they all share the same name, and they all have the same strange birthmark. The next step in this 10-episode saga: Taking a DNA test to determine whether they’re all related.

On the real-life side of the equation, the Three Identical Strangers documentary mentioned above tells the story of triplets separated at birth who meet as adults. The siblings, per Netflix, “later found out they were adopted by different families as part of an ethically dubious social experiment.”

Don’t Miss: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now

This article talks about:

Andy Meek
Andy Meek Trending News Reporter

Andy Meek is a reporter who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming. Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News