What are these four untitled Marvel movies in 2026 and 2027?

We know Avengers: Secret Wars will end the Multiverse Saga in May 2027, but we still are not entirely sure what Marvel Studios has planned for the months before and after the grand finale. On Friday, Disney shared an updated release schedule for its upcoming movies, and the slate included four untitled Marvel movies. What could they be?

First, let’s take a look at the Marvel Studios film release schedule from now through 2027:

Captain America: Brave New World | Feb. 14, 2025

| Feb. 14, 2025 Thunderbolts* | May 2, 2025

| May 2, 2025 The Fantastic Four: First Steps | July 25, 2025

| July 25, 2025 Blade | Nov. 7, 2025

| Nov. 7, 2025 Untitled Marvel | Feb. 13, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday | May 1, 2026

| May 1, 2026 Untitled Marvel | Nov. 6, 2026

Avengers: Secret Wars | May 27, 2027

| May 27, 2027 Untitled Marvel | July 23, 2027

Untitled Marvel | Nov. 5, 2027

This is going to require some guesswork, but we’re pretty sure we know what the 2026 movies are. On multiple occasions, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has told fans that a sequel is in the works. In July 2023, he said on Threads that Marvel initially planned to release Shang-Chi 2 after Avengers (presumably Doomsday) but that the production “keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control.”

If that’s still the plan, it’s possible that the untitled movie set for Nov. 6, 2026 is Shang-Chi 2.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The only other movie that Marvel has confirmed to date is Armor Wars, which was once going to be a Disney+ series. Don Cheadle will reprise his role as James Rhodes, aka War Machine, and the movie will reportedly tie into Secret Invasion and Ironheart. Provided Marvel hasn’t scrapped this project, it could be the first 2026 MCU title.

As for the other untitled movies, we’re going to have to make some educated guesses.

In a tweet on Friday, prolific Marvel leaker Daniel Richtman guessed that the two 2027 movies might be X-Men and Young Avengers. We’ve already seen mutants in the MCU, and there is a good chance that Avengers: Secret Wars will serve as a launchpad for a new X-Men franchise. Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige even said at a recent press conference that “everything post-Deadpool & Wolverine will be the mutant era coming into the MCU.”

That leaves us with the fourth untitled movie. Young Avengers is certainly a reasonable guess and would spotlight a new generation of heroes and the actors portraying them. There’s also a chance we’ll see a third Doctor Strange movie at some point in the next three years—after all, Multiverse of Madness left off with a pretty major cliffhanger.

Richtman also notes Spider-Man 4 will almost certainly come out before Avengers: Doomsday, but that’s a Sony Pictures project, so it won’t be on Disney’s calendar.

Thankfully, we might not have to wait too much longer for Marvel to solve at least a few of these mysteries. Following an earth-shattering Hall H panel at Comic-Con, Marvel Studios will also be part of Disney’s huge showcase at D23 2024, which kicks off next Friday, August 9.