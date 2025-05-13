Prime Video just shared an exciting update about its best original series

The apocalypse isn’t over yet — in fact, it’s getting a sequel to the sequel.

At its splashy 2025 upfront presentation in New York today, Prime Video officially renewed Fallout for Season 3 — months ahead of the already-scheduled December premiere for the show’s second season. That’s right: We haven’t even seen what happens next in New Vegas yet, and Amazon’s streamer is already placing a bet on another round of mutant mayhem, radioactive weirdness, and retro-futuristic chaos.

In true Fallout fashion, Prime Video also pulled out all the stops in unveiling the surprise renewal today. Actors Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins hit the stage during the upfront festivities at the Beacon Theatre, which also included a Vegas-style celebration complete with feather-clad showgirls dancing to Dean Martin’s Ain’t That a Kick in the Head (with two of the showgirls dressed up as zombies, naturally).

Season 1 of Fallout, adapted from the beloved video game franchise, has proven a massive success for Prime, ranking among the streamer’s top three most-watched shows ever after racking up more than 100 million viewers worldwide. The show also has near-perfect audience and critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes. So it’s no surprise that Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films — led by executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and Graham Wagner — are already greenlighting more.

“The holidays came a little early this year,” Nolan and Joy joked, adding: “We’re thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout.” Meanwhile, showrunners Robertson-Dworet and Wagner couldn’t resist chiming in: “We’re so grateful to have survived the apocalypse for another season!”

Season 2 will pick up after the bombshell finale of Season 1, setting its sights on the Mojave Wasteland — specifically the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas, a setting familiar to fans of the iconic Fallout: New Vegas game. Viewers can expect more twisted humor, gory showdowns, and gleeful nods to the series’ cult-favorite lore.

Vernon Sanders, Amazon’s global head of television, summed it up: “Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved franchise to vivid life. We’re thrilled to announce a third season of Fallout, well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two.” Starring Purnell (Yellowjackets), Moten (Father Stu), and Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones), alongside Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, and Frances Turner, Fallout blends dark satire, retro-futuristic flair, and grimy wasteland grit — with just enough charm to keep you smiling through the carnage.