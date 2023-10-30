Welcome to BGR, home of the Good Burger 2 trailer

This film doesn’t appear to be well done, but that’s probably fine.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Today, Paramount Plus released the official trailer for Good Burger 2, its upcoming comedy film that reunites Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and Ed (Kel Mitchell) in a sequel that follows the original film that was released back in 1997. The film will make its streaming debut on the service on November 22, 2023.

You can watch the official trailer for Good Burger 2 below:

What is Good Burger 2 about?

Good Burger 2 will follow Dexter Reed and Ed once again. According to the synopsis, after coming back to the restaurant after a failed invention, Dexter will put the fate of Good Burger at risk.

The highly anticipated film sequel follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees. In GOOD BURGER 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.

In addition to Thompson and Mitchell, Good Burger 2 will star Lil Rel Howery (Get Out) as Cecil McNevin, Jillian Bell (Murder Mystery 2) as Katt Boswell, Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster) as Mia, Alex R. Hibbert (THE CHI) as Ed2, Fabrizio Guido (Perry Mason) as Mr. Jensen, Elizabeth Hinkler (The Good Doctor) and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor) as Cindy and Mindy and Anabel Graetz (Free Guy) as Ruth.

After watching this trailer, I honestly can’t tell who this movie is for. The slapstick comedy seems more targeted to kids, but the fact that it’s a Good Burger movie seems more targeted to the adults who used to watch the film and Nickelodeon’s All That series back in the ’90s. This feels like another film or TV show that exists due to misguided investment by streaming services, but I honestly don’t even care. I’m still going to watch it — even if I end up turning it off after five minutes.

Good Burger 2 will premiere on Paramount Plus on November 22nd. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.