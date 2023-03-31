We finally know who Emilia Clarke is playing in Secret Invasion

Ever since Marvel Studios revealed Emilia Clarke would be joining the MCU in an unspecified role for the Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, speculation has run rampant over who she will play. Nearly two years after her casting was announced, and just a few months prior to the TV show’s debut this June, we finally have our answer.

Emilia Clarke’s Secret Invasion role revealed

On Friday, Vanity Fair published a lengthy exposé about Marvel’s Secret Invasion featuring a number of interesting revelations. Chief among them is the identity of Clarke’s character. As it turns out, Clarke will play a Skrull radical named G’iah. The name may not sound familiar, but if you’ve seen Captain Marvel, you’ve actually already met G’iah.

There is a scene late in Captain Marvel where Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) sees a reunion between the Skrull General Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and his long-lost family.

“Remember when Ben was there with his wife and daughter?” Jackson says. “She’s the little Skrull girl grown up. She’s his daughter.”

Secret Invasion is based on the 2008 Marvel Comics story of the same name, which involved a vast conspiracy featuring the shape-shifting Skrulls infiltrating Earth and replacing many of Marvel’s biggest heroes, including Spider-Woman, Elektra, and Black Bolt.

The show will introduce Skrull extremists tired of waiting on Nick Fury to find them somewhere to live, which he promised to do decades ago. G’iah is one of the extremists, and she doesn’t want to fail her people as her father did.

“These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened,” explains Clarke. “So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built. There’s a lot of emotions that live within her, and there’s a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance. You understand why she has the feelings that she does.”

Marvel has yet to announce a release date for Secret Invasion, but a Disney Plus landing page for the series that might have gone live accidentally pointed to June 21, 2023.