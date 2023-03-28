Disney+ just leaked the release date for Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Marvel Studios has a hard enough time keeping secrets nowadays, and now its parent company might be making matters worse. On Monday, the Disney+ landing page for Marvel’s big crossover series Secret Invasion was updated to include a release date. Provided Disney+ is correct, Secret Invasion will start streaming on June 21, 2023.

Of course, there is one major caveat we should add before we continue. Shortly after the release date was posted, Disney+ took the Secret Invasion landing page down. At least, we haven’t been able to find the page on the Disney+ app.

The sudden disappearance of the landing page on Disney+ seems to suggest that someone hit a button a bit too early. We have a feeling that an official announcement is coming soon, so keep an eye on Marvel’s social media accounts in the coming days.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced a Secret Invasion series based on the 2008-09 comic book arc of the same name in December 2020. At the time, he described it as a “crossover event series” that would impact the MCU in a significant way.

We have not heard much since Marvel shared the first trailer for Secret Invasion last September, but recent rumors have claimed that the studio recently pushed the show back from May to June. At the very least, it appears that the show will debut in 2023.

Secret Invasion will feature a number of returning MCU stars, including Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Martin Freeman (Agent Ross). We’ll also meet some new characters, such as Olivia Colman’s Special Agent Sonya Falsworth, Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Skrull rebel leader Gravik, and whoever Emilia Clarke is playing.

Given the high stakes and star power of the series, Secret Invasion could be a return to form for Marvel after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania failed to meet expectations.