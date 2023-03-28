Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Apple Watch Sale Watch Netflix for Free Prime Deals Upcoming Marvel Movies YouTube Desktop Chrome Loki Season 2 iPhone tricks Spider Man Disney Plus Macbook Air Alternatives
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Disney+ just leaked the release date for Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Mar 27th, 2023 8:38PM EDT
Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in Secret Invasion trailer.
Image: Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has a hard enough time keeping secrets nowadays, and now its parent company might be making matters worse. On Monday, the Disney+ landing page for Marvel’s big crossover series Secret Invasion was updated to include a release date. Provided Disney+ is correct, Secret Invasion will start streaming on June 21, 2023.

Of course, there is one major caveat we should add before we continue. Shortly after the release date was posted, Disney+ took the Secret Invasion landing page down. At least, we haven’t been able to find the page on the Disney+ app.

Secret Invasion release date leaked online

The sudden disappearance of the landing page on Disney+ seems to suggest that someone hit a button a bit too early. We have a feeling that an official announcement is coming soon, so keep an eye on Marvel’s social media accounts in the coming days.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced a Secret Invasion series based on the 2008-09 comic book arc of the same name in December 2020. At the time, he described it as a “crossover event series” that would impact the MCU in a significant way.

We have not heard much since Marvel shared the first trailer for Secret Invasion last September, but recent rumors have claimed that the studio recently pushed the show back from May to June. At the very least, it appears that the show will debut in 2023.

Secret Invasion will feature a number of returning MCU stars, including Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Martin Freeman (Agent Ross). We’ll also meet some new characters, such as Olivia Colman’s Special Agent Sonya Falsworth, Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Skrull rebel leader Gravik, and whoever Emilia Clarke is playing.

Given the high stakes and star power of the series, Secret Invasion could be a return to form for Marvel after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania failed to meet expectations.

Don’t Miss: Daredevil: Born Again might set up an MCU showdown between Spider-Man and Kingpin

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Jacob Siegal's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News