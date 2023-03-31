Avengers 5 writer dropped a big spoiler about Kang’s mission

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness will also write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the first Avengers movie of the Multiverse Saga. And Loveness has shared various seemingly innocent spoilers about Avengers 5 so far. The upcoming movie will feature the same villain as Quantumania, Kang (Jonathan Majors).

Well, Kang Dynasty will probably deliver a collection of Kangs fighting the Avengers, but they’re variations of the same character. In a new interview, Loveness dropped another big Kang spoiler that ties into existing theories about the villain and his upcoming fight against Avengers. Mind you, some huge spoilers might follow below.

Is Kang going after the Cosmic Weapons?

Several months ago, an interesting theory emerged. The Cosmic Weapons we saw so far in the MCU might be as important for the Multiverse Safe as the Infinity Stones were for the Infinity Saga.

The theory was based on a leak. Reportedly, the Ten Rings in Shang-Chi and the Bangle in Ms. Marvel are connected. These are examples of Cosmic Weapons that a villain like Kang might need.

A purported Avengers 5 plot leak that followed claimed the Ten Rings and the Bangle are remains of the old Multiversal War. The one that He Who Remains Kang explained in Loki season 1. They’re powerful artifacts that the new Kangs will want.

We’ve also seen similarities between the glyphs around Kang’s technology in Quantumania, including his Time Chair and the other devices.

Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Loki finale. Image source: Marvel Studios

We could speculate that the Kang or Kangs leading the army of Kangs we saw at the end of Quantumania might be looking for these weapons. At the very least, the Kangs of the multiverse are interested in various technological developments that happened before their time.

That’s why Kang always needed the Avengers to beat Thanos (Josh Brolin). The multiverse/time travel tech that Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) pioneered is the kind of tech that future Kang will need to build his own time travel machine.

While it’s easy to speculate on such Avengers 5 and 6 plot details, it’s even better to hear Avengers 5 writer Jeff Loveness talk about them.

He addressed Kang’s technology in an interview with Backstory Magazine (via The Direct). Loveness pointed out some of the coincidences between Kang’s tech and other devices we’ve seen in the MCU.

Will Kang collect Cosmic Weapons in Avengers 5?

Answering a question about different variants of Kang trading technology inter-dimensionally, as seen in the Loki season 1 finale, Loveness pointed out that Kang’s technology is what makes him such a big threat.

Yeah, I mean, that, I guess, ties into a bigger Kang question in general of like, what is his technology? What makes him such an existential threat? What makes Kang similar to each other, and unique? And then the Rick and Morty guy in me is going, ‘Okay, you also just don’t want to rip off the portal gun, or like the Rick technology, or whatever.’

The writer did not address any particular Kang tech secrets that might be revealed in Avengers 5. But he did mention the similarities between Kang’s tech in Quantumania and the Ten Rings and the Bangle:

But like yeah and I guess this gets into spoiler territory, but I’m sure people have picked up the fact of like,’ Oh, he has ring technology. That’s interesting. Or, he’s got, ‘Oh, those glyphs look a little similar.’ So, I think we’ll be seeing that Kang has had his fingerprints on the MCU for a long time.

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) using her powers in Ms. Marvel trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

Furthermore, Loveness made another connection between Kang tech and Avengers tech. The teleporting tech in the Kang Council credits scene at the end of Quantumania is similar to Mister Fantastic (John Krasinski) in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:

And if you saw the end credit scene, teleporting in looked very similar to someone else as well from Multiverse of Madness. So like, I think there is a concerted effort to kind of tie some of his technology language together, but without saying too much, I suppose. But, he’s been all over.”

These comments give further credence to the theory that the Cosmic Weapons are very important to the overall plot of the Multiverse Saga. Also, in hindsight, they’re great Easter eggs for the larger Avengers story that Marvel has been telling in Phases 4 and 5 so far.