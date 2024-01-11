Not many television shows stand the test of time, and even fewer shows will ever get the chance to pass a milestone like being on the air for over a decade. HBO’s (yes, HBO — eat it, Max) Curb Your Enthusiasm from the legendary Larry David is one of those shows.

Today, Max released the official trailer for the twelfth and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm. The series, which stars the ever-friendly Larry David as a version of himself, will start to premiere its last ten episodes on the streaming service on February 4th.

You can check out the official trailer for season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm below:

What is season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm about?

The twelfth and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm will “continue to prove how seemingly trivial details of day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events.”

In a statement, Larry David reflected on the series and how glad he is that he can finally shed the persona that he has cultivated: the persona known as…Larry David.

“As CURB comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

In addition to David, season 12 will star Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs), Susie Essman (Broad City), Cheryl Hines (Suburgatory), J.B. Smoove (Mapleworth Murders), Richard Lewis (Anything But Love), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers), and Tracey Ullman (Tracey Ullman’s Show).

Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm will premiere on Max on February 4th. Episodes will be released weekly on Sundays until the series finale on April 7th.