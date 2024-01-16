I’ve never personally gotten lucky and been upgraded to the first-class cabin on a flight, but if I did, I could only hope it would result in a story like the one in Amazon Prime Video’s new romantic comedy. I guess that’s just the romantic in me…and the desire to fly first class at some point in my life.

Today, Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for Upgraded, its new romantic comedy starring Camila Mendes. The film, which tells the story of a girl who gets mistaken for her boss and sets down a crazy path to keep up the lie, will premiere on the streaming service on February 9, 2024.

You can check out the official trailer for Upgraded below:

What is Upgraded about?

Upgraded tells the story of Ana (Camila Mendes), an ambitious intern who gets caught up in maintaining a lie after she is mistaken for her boss.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Ana (Camila Mendes) is an ambitious intern dreaming of a career in the art world while trying to impress her demanding boss Claire (Marisa Tomei). When she’s upgraded to first class on a work trip, she meets handsome Will (Archie Renaux), who mistakes Ana for her boss– a white lie that sets off a glamorous chain of events, romance and opportunity, until her fib threatens to surface.

In addition to Mendes, the film stars Archie Renaux, Thomas Kretschmann, Gregory Montel, Aimee Carrero, Andrew Schulz, Rachel Matthews, Lena Olin, Marisa Tomei, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Anthony Head, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson. It is written by Christine Lenig, Justin Matthews, and Luke Spencer Roberts and directed by Carlson Young.

I’m always up for a romantic comedy. I’m a huge rom-com fan — so much so that The Holiday, the wonderful holiday rom-com that features incredible performances from Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet, and Jack Black, and a wonderful script from Nancy Meyers, is one of my all-time favorite movies. Hans Zimmer even did the music for that one. I mean, come on!

Upgraded will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 9th. If you want to ensure you can watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.