Adam Sandler is an incredible actor who has more range than a lot of people give him credit for. Personally, Spanglish is one of my all-time favorite movies and shows how the actor can mix his humor with a more serious performance. Of course, Sandler has gone even more serious with his roles in other films like Uncut Gems and Hustle. Now, he’s trying those drama chops again.

Almost a month after giving us a teaser of the film, Netflix released the official trailer for Spaceman, a new drama film starring Sandler. The film, which stars the actor and tells the story of a man traveling through space and time to save his relationship, will premiere on the streaming service on March 1st.

You can check out the official trailer for Spaceman below:

What is Spaceman about?

Spaceman tells the story of Jakub, an astronaut who employs the help of a strange creature living in his ship to get him back home to save his marriage.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.

In addition to Sandler, the film stars Paul Dano as the alien named Hanuš, Carey Mulligan as Jakub’s wife Lenka, Kunal Nayyar as technician Peter, and Isabella Rossellini as Commissioner Tuma, Jakub’s commanding officer. Johan Renck, who directs the film, said in a statement “I really wanted to have a performance from him that had nothing to do with the Adam Sandler we all know.”

“I don’t think people understand how [although] he may come across as funny and sweet and all that, he’s very intelligent, really smart, profound.” All of those qualities had to come to bear for Spaceman: For most of the film, Sandler is alone on-screen — or sharing scenes with the mysterious creature who appears on the final leg of his interstellar mission.

On Dano, who costars with Sandler in the film as the alien creature, Renck said “Paul was the first thing that came up in thinking about [the creature]. He has this peculiar cadence when he’s speaking, his careful formulation of words, and his very unique voice.” The director also said “Carey Mulligan is incredible, both in terms of her technical skills and her tremendous authenticity. I love her as Lenka. She’s such a big part of this film, and does such an extraordinary job.”

I’m really excited to see this one. Not only am I a fan of a space story where isolation is a factor, but seeing Sandler take on another serious role — a challenge he has excelled at in other performances — is always a treat to see. I’ll definitely be tuning into this one.

Spaceman will premiere on Netflix on March 1st. If you want to ensure you can watch the film in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.