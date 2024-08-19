Tubi free movies: 18 movies you can watch for free in August

If you’re trying to cut down on streaming service expenses, one of the easiest ways to replace them is with free streamers like Pluto TV and Tubi. In fact, Pluto TV just added a bunch of local news stations as well as popular movies this month, while Tubi swapped out its similarly huge selection of free movies with some real gems from the 1990s and beyond.

Dozens of movies are streaming on Tubi for free in August, but below, we have narrowed down the list to 18 of the best movies we could find. Whether you’re searching for comedies, dramas, thrillers, or something for the kids, we’ve got you covered.

Tubi movies coming in August 2024

The Thomas Crown Affair

You probably know Pierce Brosnan from his starring roles in the James Bond movies or Mamma Mia! But for my money, The Thomas Crown Affair is Brosnan at the top of his game. A remake of the 1968 movie of the same name, this revision was directed by John McTiernan (Die Hard) and stars Brosnan as billionaire art thief Thomas Crown, who falls in love with insurance investigator Catherine Banning (Rene Russo), as she tries to put him behind bars.

Groundhog Day

I don’t think there’s even been a better time loop story than Groundhog Day, starring Bill Murray. Directed by Harold Ramis (Ghostbusters, Stripes), this hilarious rom-com follows a misanthropic weatherman who has to travel to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to cover the annual Groundhog Day event. When he wakes up the next day, it’s still February 2nd, and he has no choice but to keep reliving the same day until he can break the mysterious curse.

Fargo

We’re still waiting to see if FX picks up the fantastic Fargo TV show for a sixth season, but in the meantime, you can watch the Coen brothers movie it was inspired by for free on Tubi. The darkly comedic crime caper stars Frances McDormand as Marge Gunderson, a Minnesota police chief investigating a triple homicide.

Here are 15 more movies we’re excited to watch for free on Tubi in August:

Air Force One

Big Trouble in Little China

Blue Streak

Bring It On

Dances with Wolves

Ghostbusters

Hotel Transylvania

Hull (2003)

It (2017)

The Goonies

The Lost Boys

The Mask

The Mummy (1999)

The Replacements

Steel Magnolias

Those are the top highlights for the month of August. Be sure to check back in September when Tubi adds even more classic movies to its free streaming library. If you’re looking for even more free movies, check out the full list of additions for August.