Thor: Love and Thunder trailer 2 is supposedly coming tomorrow

Marvel surprised fans by delaying the release of the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer. It’s a massive MCU film that’s now set to premiere on July 8th. The first teaser arrived on April 18th. But there’s also a flip side for fans. They don’t have to wait that long for new promo videos, as we’re getting closer to the final marketing push. With that in mind, reports say Thor: Love and Thunder trailer 2 will be released on Monday.

Hopefully, Marvel will show the character who was noticeably missing in action from the first trailer. Mind you, some spoilers might follow below.

The first Love and Thunder trailer shows almost all the important characters in Thor 4. We see Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Jane (Natalie Portman), and the Guardians in various scenes from the movie. The Mighty Thor reveal is the most exciting moment in the trailer, giving us our first look at Jane rocking the reforged Mjolnir hammer.

Who is the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder?

We have known that Jane will become Mighty Thor in Love and Thunder since Marvel announced the movie years ago. And we also know the film’s villain is Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). These aren’t secrets that the trailer needs to conceal. While we saw Mighty Thor in trailer 1, Gorr was noticeably absent.

Maybe Love and Thunder trailer 2 will fix that.

Without a villain or at least the hint of one, trailer 1 feels incomplete. It’s unclear what sort of danger Thor will have to face in Love and Thunder, especially considering that he wants to retire from the superhero business.

Then again, Marvel did something similar with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness marketing. It hid the film’s villain in plain sight, though it hinted that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) would be the antagonist.

Getting back to Love and Thunder, we don’t have a relationship with Gorr. This will be the character’s first appearance in the MCU.

Maybe Marvel wanted to offer one big reveal per trailer. Rather than show both Jane and Gorr in the first trailer, Marvel might have devised a different strategy. Mighty Thor will show up in trailer 1, as the new face of Thor. Trailer 2 might then give us a look at the Love and Thunder villain.

That’s just speculation for the time being, but we won’t have to wait long to see whether Marvel will feature Gorr in trailer 2. Even if the new rumor is inaccurate, and trailer 2 doesn’t premiere on Monday (May 23rd), it’s still coming soon.

Daniel Richtman recently claimed that trailer 2 drops on Monday, so we might see the next Love and Thunder clip soon. The insider has provided plenty of updates about the MCU over the years, including trailer releases. Not all of them came true, but some did. He has proven he has access to information about Marvel’s MCU plans.

Also, it’s not just Richtman. YouTuber and Marvel insider Grace Randolph says the May 23rd release date for Thor: Love and Thunder trailer 2 is correct.

#ThorLoveAndThunder new trailer on Monday is correct!



❤️+⚡️



Full coverage! pic.twitter.com/NWqyvfvNWf — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 20, 2022

There’s one more thing to keep in mind. The highly anticipated movie Top Gun: Maverick premieres on May 27th. And it might be the movie that dethrones Multiverse of Madness at the box office. That’s the main reason to have a new Thor 4 trailer out this week. It gives Marvel plenty of exposure in theaters if the new trailer plays before Cruise’s new Top Gun movie.

One could argue that the Thor franchise doesn’t need the kind of extended marketing that Doctor Strange 2 might have needed. Especially Taika Waititi’s Thor. But Marvel will certainly want to make the most of it, so we expect plenty of promo clips for the movie.

