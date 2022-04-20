First Thor 4 trailer reveals a few Guardians of the Galaxy spoilers

The first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is out, and it’s glorious. It features plenty of fantastic scenes that look ripped straight from the comics. The visuals alone are enough to sell this movie. The trailer also delivers a few big reveals without dedicating any screen time to the film’s big villain. What we do get plenty of in the Thor 4 trailer are the Guardians of the Galaxy.

We always knew that some of the Guardians would appear in Love and Thunder, considering that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) leaves Earth with them during the Avengers: Endgame epilogue. But the first trailer revealed plenty of details about this exciting superhero pairing that started back in Avengers: Infinity War. Before we look at all of the Guardians revelations, we’ll remind you that some spoilers might follow below.

Which Guardians will be in Thor 4?

After Endgame, the Guardians are on a quest to find the Gamora (Zoe Saldana) variant that came with 2014 Thanos (Josh Brolin) to attack the Avengers. At least Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) must be very interested in finding Gamora.

Thor himself might want to help, given the attraction towards the character. That, and he doesn’t have a purpose now that he passed on the King of Asgard duties to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

With that in mind, we wondered how many Guardians will appear in Thor 4 and for how long. After all, Love and Thunder is a Thor story, and the Guardians are just notable cameos that Marvel can afford to use.

Not counting Thor 4 and Guardians Vol. 3, this team of superheroes has appeared in four MCU projects so far. That’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol 2., Infinity War, and Endgame. They’re established heroes with a huge fan base, and they’ll undoubtedly enrich the Love and Thunder story.

It turns out the Thor 4 trailer has a lot of scenes featuring the Guardians. And they’re very revealing, as Marvel hasn’t attempted to censor any cameos. All six Guardians appear in various scenes in the trailer. Whether it’s fighting against an unknown foe, standing in the background while Star-Lord is rolling his eyes or giving Thor another motivational speech, they’re all there.

We have Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) joining Quill. A blink-and-you-miss-it Thor 4 trailer scene shows us Kraglin (Sean Gunn) fighting alongside the Guardians and Thor.

The other big reveals

The first Love and Thunder trailer also implies that the Guardians and Thor have lived together for quite a while. Thor has seen a big transformation, returning to his familiar figure from before the Endgame depression.

Not only that, but the Star-Lord vs. Thor rivalry seems to have died down significantly. If anything, Thor looks up to Quill in what could be a great MCU bromance.

The Thor 4 trailer also shows the Benatar ship departing in space, signaling the likely point where the Guardians and Thor will go their separate ways.

That said, Thor 4 should deliver enough Guardians action to tide fans over until the Holiday Special (winter 2022) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5th, 2023), which will deliver the final chapters in the Guardians saga.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.