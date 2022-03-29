An amazing Guardians of the Galaxy cameo might have leaked

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the final installment in the Guardians story, and we’re not necessarily looking at a perfect happy conclusion. That’s what James Gunn said recently about the upcoming movie. But the good news is that Gunn and the crew are also shooting the Guardians Holiday Special at the same time, which will give us additional content featuring this particular crew. That also means that leaks season has begun, and there is a rumor detailing a very exciting Guardians of the Galaxy cameo.

Before we tell you who might appear in one of the upcoming Guardians stories, you should know that big spoilers might follow below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

We just learned a few exciting details about the Holiday Special. The movie-like Guardians adventure will premiere on Disney Plus this winter, about five months before the Guardians 3 release.

James Gunn said the story will take place between Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, chronologically. While we don’t know what happens in the special, you’ll need to see it to fully understand Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

More interestingly, the Holiday Special will introduce more than one exciting new MCU character, Gunn said. He did not reveal the identities of the cameos in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or the special. But the implication seems to be that some of them will appear in the movie, too.

The writer/director also teased that the Holiday Special’s script received a lot of praise. And he said that Marvel will be shooting the special and the new movie at the same time, which makes sense, considering they share almost the same cast.

The set photo leaks and the cameo

Considering production has started, it’s no surprise to see details leak online. A Redditor posted the following information, about what they supposedly observed on the set in Atlanta.

It’s in this context that we get the amazing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cameo rumor. Here’s what the Redditor said:

[Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3] was filming a scene near me on March 24-25. Here’s what I observed: They decorated a street in the Atlanta Country Club to look like a Beverly Hills neighborhood at Christmas.

It’s some sort of action scene at night. There were several banged up Beverly Hills police cars. One was upside down and had stunt seats to suspend the actors upside down in the car.

The time period is unclear. The Christmas decorations look vaguely retro (molded plastic Santa and large tinsel snowflakes), but the police cars are Crown Vics from the 1990s or 2000s.

Drax’s stunt double (Gary Peebles) was there. I just saw him hanging around; I don’t know what he’s doing in the scene.

The cast/crew badge said ‘Hot Christmas’ in the style of the Hot Wheels logo.

Word on the set was Kevin Bacon is in the scene.

Will Kevin Bacon be in Guardians of the Galaxy?

This is the question we’ve been asking for years. Kevin Bacon is a legend with the Guardians. Well, some of them, at least. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) has often referenced Footloose. The rest of the Guardians are also very much aware of it.

However, two of the Guardians were living on Earth for five years between Infinity War and Endgame. Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) must have made inquiries about Kevin Bacon while learning about humans.

Either way, having a Kevin Bacon cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or the Holiday Special would be the kind of satisfying Easter egg fans will appreciate.

The latter might be more likely, considering the information that leaked from the set. It sure seems like Gunn & Co. were filming a scene that takes place around Christmas, given those decorations. And The Direct scored purported images from the same set, showing the Christmas setting and the damaged police cars.

However, the images do not show any actors, so we can’t verify this Guardians of the Galaxy cameo rumor. While you wait for more details, you can relive the MCU’s Kevin Bacon legend below.

