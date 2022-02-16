This is the most controversial new series of 2022 so far

Now, this is a story all about how a beloved ’90s show got flipped-turned upside down. And I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there, and tell you why it’s so controversial, what Peacock did to Bel-Air.

Whereas the titular protagonist in this classic sitcom got in one little fight and his mom got scared — his words, in the original version of the show — that got translated to a more violent beatdown in the trailer for this remake of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that Peacock finally debuted in recent days. What’s more, the new series has produced enough polarization in terms of viewer reaction that this might actually be the most controversial new streaming release of the year so far.

If Peacock’s goal here was mostly to create something buzzy that got people talking, Bel-Air certainly succeeds on that front. If you haven’t seen it yet, you can check out the trailer below (which we’ve also embedded here).

The Bel-Air trailer is finally here! Executive produced by Will Smith and Westbrook Studios, Bel-Air is streaming on @peacockTV Super Bowl Sunday #belairpeacockhttps://t.co/xJ2YqwcMsf pic.twitter.com/X2ERDIZj2H — Westbrook (@WestbrookInc) January 10, 2022

“Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air,” Peacock’s summary reads. “As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.”

Will Smith, who of course was the star of the original, is an executive producer here. The inspiration was Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the sitcom (which you can read about here). “Bel-Air takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens,” Peacock continues.

The controversy

That “fresh and raw” approach, meanwhile, is the heart of the issue here.

Reviews like this one from The Guardian, for example, don’t hold back. That review in particular (“this confused, joyless Fresh Prince remake has no reason to exist”) also points to something we alluded to earlier. It’s that many fans don’t know what to make of this remake. And, really, when is a remake so different that it becomes just a “make,” for lack of a better word?

Carlton’s hilarious stuffiness is missing here, as is Will’s comedic swagger and so many other things. Needless to say, the reviews are atrocious right now on both IMDb as well as Rotten Tomatoes. The latter is where critics and viewers are saying things like: