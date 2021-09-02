The worst Ryan Reynolds movie ever is soaring up Netflix’s charts

After all this time, the director of Ryan Reynolds’ 2011 flop Green Lantern still regrets how that film turned out. In a new interview, director Martin Campbell says he understands the critics who hated the movie and still hate it. And, matter of fact, he agrees it probably shouldn’t have even been made in the first place. At least, not under his auspices. He even admits that superhero movies “are not my cup of tea.” Which begs the question of the decision-makers for Green Lantern ever looked at him and decided yep, you’re our guy.

At any rate, here’s the thing about this trash movie. Enough of you have been accidentally clicking on the movie’s listening on Netflix — where it just got added to the streamer’s library — that it’s produced an odd result. This film that no one should ever watch because it’s the worst thing Reynolds has ever done is, actually … kind of crushing it on Netflix right now.

Today's Top Deal

This amazing smart air fryer with Alexa is on sale at Amazon's best price! List Price: $129.00 Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Green Lantern — now streaming on Netflix

The movie started streaming on the platform this week. As of the time of this writing, it’s actually #4 on Netflix’s combined Top 10 list. Which includes TV shows, as well as movies.

A pretty stellar result, again, for a movie that more or less bombed at the box office. Critics trashed it at the time. And it brought in just $219 million, after spending a budget of $200 million.

Why is Green Lantern #4 on Netflix top 10… y’all really watching that horrible movie pic.twitter.com/nmJkjx1Mx2 — 💄 chanel (@ceceInterIude) September 2, 2021

“The film did not work, really,” Campbell told Screen Rant recently. “That’s the point, and I’m partly responsible for that. I shouldn’t have done it. Because with something like [Bond movie Casino Royale] — I love Bond, and I watched every Bond film before I ever directed it. Superhero movies are not my cup of tea. And for that reason, I shouldn’t have done it. But directors always have to carry the can for the failures. What do they say? Success has many fathers, failure has one. And that’s me.”

#4 on Netflix, are you kidding me?

The Rotten Tomatoes scores for Green Lantern stand in marked contrast to that strong Netflix showing. “Noisy, overproduced, and thinly written, Green Lantern squanders an impressive budget and decades of comics mythology,” reads the critics consensus summary on the site.

As far as the scores themselves, the movie has an abysmal 26% critics score. That’s based on 246 reviews, like this one from Slate that reads: “Even by the standards of the current run of mediocre comic-book movies, this one stands out for its egregious shoddiness.”

Over on the audience side, the story is not much better. Green Lantern as of the time of this writing has a 45% audience score on the review aggregation site. But that’s based on more than 100,000 user ratings.