The Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer is just as insane as you’d expect

The first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is here and it is just as ridiculous as you’d expect a Transformers movie to be.

Today, Paramount Pictures released the official trailer for the upcoming film which is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, June 9th. The film is directed by Steven Caple Jr. and stars Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman, and Peter Dinklage.

You can check out the first official trailer for the upcoming film on YouTube below:

What will the movie be about?

According to the synopsis on Paramount Pictures’ website, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will “take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth.”

As you’d expect, the film is an explosion extravaganza worthy of all of the Transformer movies before it. I’m amazed these movies are still being made but there’s no denying that they still pull in a ton of money. They’re, as hard as it is for many of us to admit, one of the true summer blockbusters.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will premiere in theaters on Friday, June 9, 2023. If you want to enjoy the film in the best quality possible when it comes to the small screen — likely on Paramount Plus — check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.