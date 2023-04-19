Apple TV+ releases official Prehistoric Planet season 2 teaser trailer

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

All of this may have happened 66 million years ago, but Apple thinks there are two seasons’ worth of stories to tell.

Today, Apple released the official teaser trailer for season two of Prehistoric Planet, which will premiere on Apple TV Plus on Monday, May 22, 2023. In the official trailer, you can get a first look at some of the new dinosaurs you will get to experience in the second season of the series. Once again, Prehistoric Planet will be executive produced by Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton and will be narrated by Sir David Attenborough.

You can check out the official teaser trailer on YouTube below:

What will season two be about?

Season two of Prehistoric Planet will cover “new dinosaurs, new habitats, and new scientific discoveries” but also bring back some dinosaur fan favorites like the Tyrannosaurus rex.

Prehistoric Planet season two continues to bring Earth’s history to life like never before as the series presents new dinosaurs, new habitats and new scientific discoveries while taking viewers around the world in an epic five-night adventure. With new dinosaurs like the Tarchia, one of the largest Ankylosaurus, to returning fan-favorites like the Tyrannosaurus rex, and many more, Prehistoric Planet returns with an all-new season of prehistoric wonders.

According to Apple, the second season will be told over five episodes that will debut daily between Monday, May 22nd, and Friday, May 26th. The series “combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings, and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.”

