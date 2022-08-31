The release date for Spider-Man 4 might have leaked

Spider-Man 4 was one of the big MCU announcements missing in action at Comic-Con 2022 last month. Kevin Feige unveiled the title and release dates for plenty of upcoming projects, but Spider-Man 4 wasn’t one of them.

But there’s a new Spider-Man leak online that gives us the purported date for a new Sony/Marvel Spider-Man film. And that can only be Spider-Man 4. Before we go any further, you should know that spoilers might follow below.

Will there be more Spider-Man movies in the MCU?

We explained after Comic-Con that Marvel delivered more reveals than we had expected, including titles and dates for Avengers 5 and 6. On top of that, Disney doesn’t own the film rights to Spider-Man. So any MCU project featuring Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will be a joint Sony-Marvel announcement, with Sony actually producing the movie.

What we know for certain is that Marvel and Sony are working on Spider-Man 4. Kevin Feige made that clear after the No Way Home premiere. On top of that, Tom Holland should appear in a different MCU movie down the road.

After all, rumors said the Disney-Sony deal that followed the controversial break after Far From Home will cover two Spider-Man appearances.

What we don’t have is a release date estimate for Spider-Man 4, however.

Also, we expect Spider-Man to join the Avengers for The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. And we’d expect to see Tom Holland in another standalone movie before that.

The mods of the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit dumped a series of new leaks the other day, including details about future Spider-Man adventures.

Sony reportedly has three Marvel movies with unset release dates. These are The Amazing Spider-Man 3, Sinister Six, and Silver and Black.

While that might be exciting news to Spider-Man fans, the more interesting gem in this leak concerns the MCU’s Spider-Man. “One Untitled Sony/Marvel Universe film is coming out 6/7/24,” the leak says.

That June 7th, 2024 release date can only apply to Spider-Man 4. There can’t be any other MCU Spider-Man project in the works at Sony and Marvel.

The MCU Phase 5 and MCU Phase 6 roadmaps above are exactly what Marvel showed the audience last month. They feature the release dates of various MCU movies and TV shows, as introduced at Comic-Con 2022.

Marvel will conclude Phase 5 with Captain America: New World Order (May 3rd, 2024) and Thunderbolts (July 28th, 2024). In other words, there’s enough time between those two release dates for a Spider-Man 4 sequel, even though that June 7th release date would somewhat hurt Captain America 4’s 45-day theatrical window.

Remember that Disney sends its MCU movies to Disney Plus after 45 days. That’s why a June release date for Spider-Man 4 might make sense.

