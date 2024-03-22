The Penguin trailer: Picking up where The Batman left off

We are going to be waiting quite a while for the sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman, but in the meantime, Colin Farrell is here to help tide us over. On Friday, Max released a teaser trailer for The Penguin, which is a spinoff series set a week after the events of 2022’s The Batman. Colin Farrell reprises his role from the movie as the series explores Oswald Cobblepot’s fight against Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) for control of Gotham’s criminal underworld.

Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios still aren’t ready to announce the release date yet, but all eight episodes of The Penguin will be streaming on Max this fall.

Watch the official teaser trailer for The Penguin on Max below:

The trailer doesn’t tell us much about the plot, but keep in mind that this is only a teaser. Closer to the actual premiere of the show this fall, we should get a longer trailer that shows off more of Gotham in the wake of the catastrophic finale of The Batman.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Speaking of the movie, The Batman Part II was initially slated to release on October 3, 2025, but it was recently pushed back to October 2, 2026.

Aside from the two stars Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti, the series will also feature Michael Kelly as the Falcone family underboss Johnny Vitti, Clancy Brown as mob boss Salvatore Maroni, and Michael Zegen as Sofia’s brother Alberto Falcone. Also cast in unannounced roles were Rhenzy Feliz, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O’Connell.

Lauren LeFranc, who is the lead writer and showrunner on The Penguin, is also serving as an executive producer alongside Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, Bill Carraro, Daniel Pipski, and Craig Zobel, who directed the first three episodes.