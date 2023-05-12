The one Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse spoiler you need to know

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes out on June 2nd. The sequel to the highly acclaimed Into the Spider-Verse will tell an even more ambitious multiverse story based on what we have seen in the trailers so far. But the second entry in the Spider-Verse saga will not conclude the story. And Sony, in the midst of the final marketing push for the animated feature, wants you to know that.

That’s actually an important Across the Spider-Verse spoiler the show’s creators aren’t afraid to share before the film’s premiere. While it doesn’t ruin the overall story, this is still a spoiler. So you might want to avoid what follows if you want to be surprised come June.

The big Spider-Verse reveal

Before we get to the Across the Spider-Verse ending spoiler, I’ll remind you that Sony already delivered a shockingly big reveal about the sequel in a recent trailer—a tie to the MCU’s Spider-Man. Then again, if you’re a fan of Spider-Man, you should expect Sony to tie Across the Spider-Verse to No Way Home.

That’s exactly what Sony did in the trailer. A Spider-Man variant casually mocks the actions of the MCU’s main Peter Parker (Tom Holland). That Spider-Man might turn out to be an antagonist in this world containing so many variants. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) appears to oppose Spider-Man 2099:

The Spider-Man dude who invented the Spider-Man multiverse force. Image source: Sony

What I’m more troubled with is the other revelation Sony made in the Across the Spider-Verse trailer. Apparently, there’s a society of multiversal Spider-Man variants that could help the wrongs of the multiverse. Since Across the Spider-Verse is part of the same multiverse as the MCU, that reveal needs more explaining. Otherwise, Sony’s take on the multiverse might ruin the rest of the Multiverse Saga.

That said, I’m certainly excited about Across the Spider-Verse, considering how well-done the first film was. The Spider-Verse sequel is over two hours long and will have even more Spider-Man variants than the first installment.

But the Spider-Verse creators want you to know that the story will not conclude here. There’s another episode set to premiere next year, which will bring this trilogy to a close.

The Across the Spider-Verse ending spoiler

It’s not a huge spoiler if you’re a Spider-Verse franchise fan. You must already expect a third installment in the story. But co-director Kemp Powers told SFX magazine that Across the Spider-Verse has a massive cliffhanger, comparing it to The Empire Strikes Back.

“Across the Spider-Verse is a movie on its own, but it definitely ends on a bit of a cliffhanger,” Powers said. “I think it’s a good cliffhanger. We hope that it’s a satisfying tee-up for what’s coming in the third film, because you want people to be excited about what’s coming next.”

Spider-Man variants chasing Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in Across the Spider-Verse trailer 2. Image source: Sony

“And it helps that we knew going in that this was part two of a three-part story. Since you already know that that third story is guaranteed, you can tackle it a bit differently. That being said, there’s a lot of key characters in this film, and there’s a story in this film that has an arc of its own that we needed to complete.”

“I was very satisfied after The Empire Strikes Back,” co-director Joaquim Dos Santos added. “And hopefully, this is our Empire.”

Does that mean someone is someone else’s father in Spider-Verse 2? Or that someone loses an arm? Probably not. It likely just means that Across the Spider-Verse will have very high stakes. So you should expect a huge cliffhanger at the end.