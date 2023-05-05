Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is over two hours long

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The team behind the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel apparently has quite a long story to tell. According to AMC Theatres’ website, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has a runtime of two hours and 16 minutes. If true, that would make the Spider-Verse sequel one of the longest animated movies of all time.

Many animated movies are made for kids. As such, they are relatively short, because they don’t want to lose the attention of their audience. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a breezy hour and 32 minutes, for example. But Sony clearly knows its audience too, and given how successful the first entry was, we’re excited to see that the studio is giving writers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham all the time that they need to tell this story.

Providing the runtime doesn’t change prior to the film’s release, Across the Spider-Verse will be the 22nd longest animated movie of all time. It will be tied with four other 136-minute-long films — one from the US and three from Japan.

(In case you are curious, the extended cut of In This Corner of the World is the longest animated movie ever released, clocking in at 168 minutes.)

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” reads the synopsis. “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 2nd.