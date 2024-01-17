Masters of the Air, which debuts on Apple TV+ next week, isn’t the only World War II-era series coming to the iPhone maker’s streamer. A little less than a month from now, on Valentine’s Day, Apple will also debut The New Look — a 10-episode drama about the post-WWII rise of Parisian couture, a period that was dominated by iconic figures like Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, Pierre Balmain, and Cristóbal Balenciaga.

That description alone should be enough to convey that The New Look is the kind of prestige TV that Apple excels at, with breathtaking visuals and big budgets that allow for top-notch actors. It’s the kind of content that’s basically tantamount to the iPhone of streaming TV, representing the premium and exclusivity that Apple is known for.

The series, executive produced and directed by Todd A. Kessler, is set against the Nazi occupation of Paris during WWII and follows the City of Light’s resurrection after the war thanks to Dior, the fashion icon who’s portrayed here by Ben Mendelsohn. Continues the Apple TV+ summary of The New Look: “As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, (Coco) Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.

“The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs, and clothing created by Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.”

In addition to Mendelsohn, the cast includes Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel; Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior; John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong; Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi; Claes Bang as Spatz; and, Glenn Close as Carmel Snow. The soundtrack for The New Look, meanwhile, is curated and produced by Grammy Award-winner Jack Antonoff, and it features covers of popular early to mid-20th century songs performed by artists like Bleachers, Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, and Perfume Genius.

The first three episodes of the series debut on Wednesday, February 14, followed by one episode every Wednesday after that through April 3.