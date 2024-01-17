Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Netflix Dramas Apple TV+ Sopranos Anniversary Netflix Top 10 Spy Shows New on Disney+ New on Max New on Netfilx HBO Documentaries
Home Entertainment TV Shows

The New Look on Apple TV+ dramatizes post-World War II Parisian couture

By
Published Jan 17th, 2024 2:45PM EST
The New Look on Apple TV+
Image: Apple

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Masters of the Air, which debuts on Apple TV+ next week, isn’t the only World War II-era series coming to the iPhone maker’s streamer. A little less than a month from now, on Valentine’s Day, Apple will also debut The New Look — a 10-episode drama about the post-WWII rise of Parisian couture, a period that was dominated by iconic figures like Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, Pierre Balmain, and Cristóbal Balenciaga.

That description alone should be enough to convey that The New Look is the kind of prestige TV that Apple excels at, with breathtaking visuals and big budgets that allow for top-notch actors. It’s the kind of content that’s basically tantamount to the iPhone of streaming TV, representing the premium and exclusivity that Apple is known for.

The series, executive produced and directed by Todd A. Kessler, is set against the Nazi occupation of Paris during WWII and follows the City of Light’s resurrection after the war thanks to Dior, the fashion icon who’s portrayed here by Ben Mendelsohn. Continues the Apple TV+ summary of The New Look: “As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, (Coco) Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy.

“The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs, and clothing created by Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.”

In addition to Mendelsohn, the cast includes Juliette Binoche as Coco Chanel; Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior; John Malkovich as Lucien Lelong; Emily Mortimer as Elsa Lombardi; Claes Bang as Spatz; and, Glenn Close as Carmel Snow. The soundtrack for The New Look, meanwhile, is curated and produced by Grammy Award-winner Jack Antonoff, and it features covers of popular early to mid-20th century songs performed by artists like Bleachers, Florence Welch, Lana Del Rey, Matty Healy, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, and Perfume Genius.

The first three episodes of the series debut on Wednesday, February 14, followed by one episode every Wednesday after that through April 3.
Don’t Miss: The best Apple TV+ shows to watch right now

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News