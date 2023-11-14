The Netflix Cup live stream: How to watch Netflix’s first live sporting event

Four of the world’s top golfers are teaming up with four of the world’s best Formula 1 drivers in Netflix’s first live sporting event. On November 14, starting at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET, The Netflix Cup will stream live on Netflix, pitting athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing against each other in a match-play tournament at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

The Netflix Cup features four pairs — one Formula 1 driver and one PGA Tour professional per pair — playing an eight-hole match. There will be two matches to start, and the winning pair from each match will then compete in a playoff for the grand prize.

Here are the matches and pairings for the first edition of The Netflix Cup:

Match 1 : Lando Norris (McLaren Racing) and Rickie Fowler vs. Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari) and Justin Thomas

: Lando Norris (McLaren Racing) and Rickie Fowler vs. Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari) and Justin Thomas Match 2: Alex Albon (Williams Racing) and Max Homa vs. Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team) and Collin Morikawa

As for the rules of the tournament, Netflix says matches will be played in a scramble format. This means that each player hits a tee shot at the same time, and the teams then decide which ball to use for their next shot depending on where they landed.

TV personality and sports commentator Kay Adams of FanDuel TV’s Up and Adams will emcee the event alongside PGA Tour golfer Joel Dahmen, comedian Bert Kreischer, and former Seattle Seahawks star running back Marshawn Lynch.

You can watch live on Netflix starting at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET today.

It’s also worth noting that this event is part of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is apparently “the biggest event F1 has ever hosted.”

“The continued success of Drive to Survive has played a significant role in the growth of Formula 1 in the US, which has ultimately led to the addition of a third American race,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer, Las Vegas Grand Prix. “It’s only fitting that we kick off our inaugural race weekend with a fun event that can be streamed by F1 and PGA Tour fans around the globe.”