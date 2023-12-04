Five months after taking the box office by storm, Barbie is finally coming to streaming next week. On Monday, Warner Bros. announced that Greta Gerwig’s Barbie will make its streaming debut on Max on Friday, December 15, at 12 AM PT / 3 AM PT.

Barbie ended its theatrical run as the biggest movie of 2023, both in America and worldwide. The live-action comedy made over $1.4 billion, topping The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Oppenheimer, Fast X, and every comic book and superhero movie of 2023.

Margot Robbie was universally praised for her star turn as one of many Barbies in the movie, as was Ryan Gosling for leading up the emotionally stunted Kens. The movie will inevitably end up with a smattering of Academy Award nominations as well.

Barbie also stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Dua Lipa.

Warner Bros. and Max also announced that a version of the movie interpreted in American Sign Language (ASL) will be available on December 15. Barbie with ASL will feature ASL performer Leila Hanaumi, who will be superimposed over the movie while streaming.

“Max is the premiere destination for storytelling, so being able to share the biggest movie of the year in ASL, the first language for many, will make this story resonate in a more meaningful way,” said Casey Bloys, CEO of HBO and Max. “By offering sign language interpretation, we will build upon the film’s empowering message of inclusiveness and offer a unique viewing experience for the Deaf community to enjoy with family and friends.”