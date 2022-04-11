The Batman starts streaming April 18 on HBO Max

On Monday morning, WarnerMedia announced that The Batman will be available to stream on HBO Max starting April 18th. It will be 45 days after the movie hit theaters on March 4th, proving that the studio is sticking with its 45-day theatrical window.

In fact, this is happening even earlier than expected. In an interview last year, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said “The Batman is going to show up on day 46 on HBO Max,” which would have been on April 19th. That means subscribers are getting access to the movie 24 hours early. This should be the case for every major Warner movie going forward.

The Batman comes to HBO Max on April 18th

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield), is the latest big-screen reboot of the iconic DC hero. Robert Pattinson stars as the titular caped crusader. Joining him in the cast are Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Paul Dano (The Riddler), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), and John Turturro (Carmine Falcone).

You can read a synopsis of The Batman and watch the trailer for the movie below:

When a killer targets Gotham City’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle, The Penguin, Carmine Falcone and The Riddler. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, The Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

WarnerMedia also announced that The Batman will air on HBO on Saturday, April 23rd at 8:00 PM ET. If you have HBO but don’t pay for the HBO Max streaming service, you can still watch the movie next week. You’ll just need to tune in at the right time.

Upcoming DC movies on HBO Max

WarnerMedia made waves in 2021 by bringing blockbusters to HBO Max the same day they were released in theaters. That won’t be the case for its 2022 slate, but it looks like HBO Max subscribers will only have to wait a month and a half to stream its new releases. So with that in mind, let’s try to predict the streaming launches of upcoming DC movies:

DC League of Super-Pets | Theaters: July 29th, 2022 | Streaming: September 12th, 2022

| Theaters: July 29th, 2022 | Streaming: September 12th, 2022 Black Adam | Theaters: October 21st, 2022 | Streaming: December 5th, 2022

| Theaters: October 21st, 2022 | Streaming: December 5th, 2022 Shazam! Fury of the God s | Theaters: December 16th, 2022 | Streaming: January 30th, 2023

| Theaters: December 16th, 2022 | Streaming: January 30th, 2023 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom | Theaters: March 17th, 2023 | Streaming: May 1st, 2023

| Theaters: March 17th, 2023 | Streaming: May 1st, 2023 The Flash | Theaters: June 23rd, 2023 | Streaming: August 7th, 2023

To be clear, WarnerMedia has yet to announce the streaming release dates of any other movies. And by 2023, the theatrical window might change once again. That said, if it stays the same, these are the most likely dates for these upcoming movies to come to HBO Max. Providing they don’t suffer more delays than many of them already have.

