Ted Lasso season 3 might not be ready as soon as we’d hoped

With its first season in 2020, Ted Lasso cemented itself as the flagship show of Apple TV Plus. Netflix has Stranger Things, Hulu has The Handmaid’s Tale, and Apple TV Plus has Ted Lasso. It took the world by storm, and somehow managed to maintain the same level of quality in its sophomore season. Subscribers are now anxiously awaiting Ted Lasso season 3, but one of the show’s stars thinks they might be in for a longer wait than they expected.

Ted Lasso season 3 potentially delayed

The first season of Ted Lasso launched on August 14th, 2020. The second season premiered less than a year later, on July 23rd, 2021. Unfortunately, it looks like the production won’t be able to continue at quite the same pace in 2022. TVLine recently spoke with series co-creator Brendan Hunt (who also plays Coach Beard), and he suggested that fans may be waiting a bit longer this year for the arrival of Ted Lasso season 3.

“We’re in pre-production and scripts are written,” Hunt told TVLine. He also said that filming had been pushed back due to a “football wrinkle.” Basically, they had trouble when it came to the scheduling of the filming of soccer scenes for season 3.

Hunt then offered a more detailed answer regarding the premiere of season 3:

We are definitely starting later this year than in Season 2, that’s for sure. So I would be surprised if our delivery dates were the same. That’s above my pay grade, I don’t know for sure, but I do have a vague understanding of the limits of this dimension we call time, and I would say it seems pretty unlikely that we would [premiere] as early this year.

The good news, according to Hunt, is that filming on Ted Lasso season 3 will begin “soon” — as in before the end of this month. “It’ll happen, and it’ll take longer than people want it to, [but] we’re just going to try and get it right,” he added.

Where does the story go from here?

Everyone who is fully caught up with Ted Lasso likely has the same question: What the hell is Nate’s deal? The kitman-turned-coach broke bad at the end of season 2. He spurned Ted and AFC Richmond for West Ham United. Rupert Mannion, Rebecca’s ex-husband, currently owns West Ham. All of the pieces are falling into place for a truly dramatic showdown.

At the time of writing, Apple has yet to pick up Ted Lasso for a fourth season, despite its critical and commercial success. If the show does continue past season 3, there might be some major changes in store.

In late 2020, series co-creator Bill Lawrence appeared on an episode of the Scrubs rewatch podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends. He revealed Ted Lasso would probably be a “three-season show” due to Jason Sudeikis’s schedule beyond season 3. He also revealed that there would be a resolution to the story by the end of those three seasons.