Summer Game Fest 2023: How to watch and what to expect

The summer of gaming events is just getting started, but the biggest event of all happens today. Summer Game Fest 2023 kicks off on Thursday at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET, and virtually every big name in the gaming industry will be present. If you want a sneak peek into the future of gaming, this is the one event that you can’t miss this summer.

Watch Summer Game Fest 2023 live

Obviously, it wouldn’t be much of a showcase if we knew about all the surprise reveals ahead of time, but there have been some hints as to which video games might appear on Thursday. Most notably, the title of the YouTube video mentions both Mortal Kombat 1 and Fortnite Wilds. Mortal Kombat 1 is the highly-anticipated reboot of the fighting game franchise, giving the characters a new lease on life, and Wilds is the latest season of Fortnite.

Beyond Epic Games (Fortnite) and Warner Bros. Games (Mortal Kombat), the list of publishers at the event includes PlayStation, Xbox, EA, Activision, Disney, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Sega, Square Enix, CD Projekt Red, Amazon Games, Netflix, and Steam.

Several of the publishers are hosting their own events this summer, including PlayStation (which already happened), Xbox, and Capcom. Their biggest announcements will likely be reserved for their own events, but they also know that a huge audience will be tuning in to Summer Game Fest 2023, so expect some massive reveals today.

Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley always manages to score exciting world premieres for his events, so feel free to get your hopes up. He’s also great friends with Hideo Kojima, which bodes well for fans who want to see more of Death Stranding 2.

Although E3 is no more, Summer Game Fest has a chance to pick up right where it left off. You can tune in to find out on Thursday afternoon.