Everything Sony announced at PlayStation Showcase 2023

Sony took the virtual stage on Wednesday for the 2023 edition of the PlayStation Showcase. As expected, the show was packed with big reveals, including a few major first-party titles currently in the works for PS5 and PS VR2. Below, we’ve rounded up all of the games and trailers Sony showed off, including Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Marathon, and Spider-Man 2.

Fairgame$

Fairgame$ is the first new IP from Haven Studios, founded by Jade Raymond in 2021. In this competitive heist game, you will compete against other teams to rob the rich.

Helldivers 2

This sequel to the 2015 cooperative top-down shooter Helldivers brings you closer to the action with a new third-person perspective and a significant graphical facelift.

Immortals of Aveum

Immortals of Aveum looks like a big-budget first-person shooter at first glance, but instead of guns, you will use magic to dispatch your foes.

Ghostrunner 2

Ghostrunner 2 kicks off a year after the first game ended and gives you a chance to explore the world outside of Dharma Tower. In addition to the high-octane first-person combat of the original, the sequel will feature a new dialog system, a central HQ base of operations, new mechanics, new skills, and more open levels than before.

Phantom Blade Zero

In Phantom Blade Zero, you are an elite assassin who has been framed for murder and only has 66 days to live. Your goal is to hunt down the real killer as you explore a semi-open world, acquiring new weapons, armor, and skills to upgrade your character.

Sword of the Sea

Giant Squid, the team behind Abzû and The Pathless, is back with another gorgeous game: Sword of the Sea. In Sword of the Sea, you will ride around on a Hoversword, which “controls like a snowboard, skateboard, and hoverboard all in one.”

The Talos Principle 2

One of the best puzzle games of the last decade is getting a sequel. Serious Sam developer Croteam is back with The Talos Principle 2, which will introduce “more mind-bending puzzles to solve, more surreal environments to explore, more secrets to uncover, a deeper story to lose yourself in, and bigger questions to boggle your brain.”

Neva

Speaking of beautiful games, Gris developer Nomada Studio debuted its new game Neva, which tells a deeply emotional story while challenging players with “platforming, puzzles and combat challenges” against monstrous, fantastical enemies.

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean

The Cat Quest series expands with a new entry that includes ship sailing, more advanced combat, and a wide-open world for players to explore.

Foamstars

Square Enix was clearly jealous of Nintendo hogging all the non-violent shooter fun with Splatoon, because Foamstars looks like an alternative-universe version of those games. This “party shooter” replaces bullets with foam which you can use to not only dispatch opponents but also drastically change the landscape to give you an advantage.

The Plucky Squire

I adore the art style of The Plucky Squire, which takes place inside a storybook that you and your companions will explore in search of the evil Humgrump.

Teardown

The voxel-based, environmental-destruction-heavy heist game Teardown is making its way to PS5 later this year, giving PlayStation fans a chance to blow everything up.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The long-rumored remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is finally confirmed. Konami is calling Delta a “faithful remake” of the PS2 classic.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1

Image source: Konami

At long last, you can play Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater on PS5 without having to jump through any hoops. A collection of the three original games will be available this fall.

Towers of Aghasba

With Towers of Aghasba, Dreamlit inc. wants to reimagine the open world building genre. You can build settlements and grow an ecosystem across an entire island in an attempt to rebuild your tribe’s lost civilization. Oh, and there’s a glider.

Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix’s flagship franchise returns with what looks to be its most expansive and mature entry yet in Final Fantasy XVI. Inspired by the likes of Game of Thrones and God of War, this epic action game comes exclusively to PS5 on June 22, 2023.

Alan Wake 2

After the success of Control, Remedy Entertainment returns to its roots with a sequel to Alan Wake. Alan Wake 2 features two playable protagonists — Alan and Saga Anderson — whose stories will intertwine as this new chapter unfolds.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Ubisoft took a three years hiatus from the series after the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in 2020, but the next game is out on October 12, 2023.

Revenant Hill

Revenant Hill, which is in development for PS4 and PS5, tasks you with building a community, and along the way, you might make friends and enemies, help some ghosts, host parties for witches and demons, and even “square dance with a possum.”

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Cygames’ action RPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink lets up to four players fight to save the world together, and this new trailer shows how they can cooperate. Granblue Fantasy: Relink for PS5 and PS4 is scheduled for a worldwide release in winter 2023.

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 lets you create your own fighter to explore the world and make your mark while fighting against legendary characters like Ken, Ryu, and Chun-Li. You won’t have to wait long either, as it will be out on June 2, 2023.

Ultros

Ultros is a sci-fi side-scrolling adventure game in which you’ll solve puzzles, fight enemies, unlock skills and abilities, and grow planets in your downtime.

Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy, the mobile and PC action-adventure gacha game that gives Genshin Impact a run for its money, is coming to PS5 this summer.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma is one of the most underrated action RPGs of the PS3 and Xbox 360 console generation. It will have another chance to make a mark as Capcom announced that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is currently in the works for the new generation.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2

One of the scariest PS VR games is getting a sequel for the PS VR2. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 has “all new games, locations, story, and animatronics.”

Resident Evil 4 VR Mode

Not scared enough? Well, Capcom is also bringing Resident Evil 4 VR Mode to the PS VR2, and it’s going to be free DLC for those who own Resident Evil 4.

Arizona Sunshine 2

Now that you’ve had a heart attack due to the last two games, why not settle down with the zombie-killing fun of Arizona Sunshine 2 for PS VR2. This sequel introduces a brand-new melee combat system alongside new and returning weapons.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Crossfire: Sierra Squad is an arcade-action FPS for PS VR2 with 39 weapons (from pistols to rifles to shotguns to snipers to RPGs), 13 campaign missions, 50 squad missions you can play with a friend, and a Horde Mode that supports up to four players.

Synapse

In Synapse for PS VR 2, you play as a highly-trained operative tasked with extracting information to stop a global attack. This shooter from features dual-wielding gunplay as well as the voices of David Hayter (Solid Snake) and Jennifer Hale (Commander Shepherd).

Beat Saber

The musical game that will make you sweat is now available on PS VR2.

Marathon

Bungie describes Marathon as a new sci-fi PVP extraction shooter in which players will compete for “survival, riches, and renown in a world of evolving, persistent zones, where any run can lead to greatness.” It’s currently in development for PS5, Xbox, and PC.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Cayde-6 (Nathan Fillion) returns in The Final Shape, the next expansion for Destiny 2. This expansion will serve as the conclusion to the 10-year Light and Darkness Saga.

Concord

Concord is the first game from Firewalk Studios, which Sony acquired last month. It’s a PvP multiplayer first-person shooter coming to PS5 and PC in 2024. That’s pretty much all we know about it so far, other than that it takes place in space.

Gran Turismo

No, there wasn’t a new Gran Turismo game at the PlayStation Showcase, but we did get a brief glimpse at the movie based on the game coming to theaters in August.

Project Q & Earbuds

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the show, Sony revealed a new streaming handheld device called Project Q, which is slated to launch later this year. The handheld has an 8-inch HD screen, all of the buttons and features of the DualSense controller, and can stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi. Sony is also making PlayStation Earbuds that can simultaneously connect to smartphones and your PS5 or PC.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Last but certainly not least, Insomniac Games gave us an extended look at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which will switch between the perspectives of Peter Parker and Miles Morales throughout the campaign. Kraven the Hunter is also a primary antagonist, the symbiote plays a big role, and there are a ton of new powers to acquire. The sequel launches this fall.