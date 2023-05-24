How to watch PlayStation Showcase 2023

With E3 going away, it’s every gaming company for itself when it comes to any events or press conferences this summer. The first big event comes courtesy of Sony, which is hosting the 2023 PlayStation Showcase on Wednesday, May 24, at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET. This isn’t another State of Play, as we expect to see huge announcements and reveals throughout the live stream, which should last for a little over an hour. You can tune in below.

PlayStation Showcase 2023 live stream

According to Sony, the 2023 PlayStation Showcase will focus on “PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world.” We will also see “several new creations from PlayStation Studios,” as well as titles from third-party partners and indie studios.

Sony is saving all of the surprises for the event, but we are fairly confident about a few games that should appear during the stream. The most obvious is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games, which is set to launch exclusively for PS5 this fall. Despite its impending release, we haven’t seen any actual in-game footage, but that should change today. Insomniac might also finally tell us a more specific release date than “fall 2023.”

Another likely contender is Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XVI, which comes out in less than a month. Unlike Spider-Man 2, we’ve seen plenty of footage of the next Final Fantasy, but considering that it’s only coming to PS5, it should make an appearance today.

Other games we might see include a multiplayer-centric The Last of Us spinoff, a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Marvel’s Wolverine. Sony and its partners undoubtedly have a few surprises in store for us as well.

Needless to say, if you’re a PS5 owner, you’re going to want to tune in on Wednesday when Sony pulls back the curtain on all of these new games.